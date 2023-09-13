LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2023--
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) announced today that its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2023 with a payment date of October 13, 2023. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA’s Board of Directors.
PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 86 corrugated products plants and related facilities.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913200342/en/
CONTACT: Barbara Sessions
Packaging Corporation of America
INVESTOR RELATIONS: (877) 454-2509
PCA Web Site:www.packagingcorp.com
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PACKAGING MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Packaging Corporation of America
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/13/2023 05:00 PM/DISC: 09/13/2023 05:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913200342/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.