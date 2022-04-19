This photo provided by the San Diego Padres shows Padres third baseman Manny Machado gesturing towards the Motorola patch on his jersey in Peoria, Ariz., March 18, 2022. The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal for ads on their uniforms, saying Tuesday, April 19, 2022, that patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on the right sleeves of their jerseys.