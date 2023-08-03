NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2023--
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 43 rd Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 8 th, 2023, in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM ET.
A live webcast and replay from the conference will be available on the Events page of the Pagaya investor relations website at https://investor.pagaya.com/.
About Pagaya
Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit pagaya.com.
CONTACT: Investors & Analysts
Jency John
Head of Investor Relations
