PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced the general availability of PagerDuty AIOps, a solution that delivers end-to-end automation, from event ingestion through auto-remediation, to reliably process high volumes of data and events and resolve incidents quickly. PagerDuty AIOps leverages machine learning (ML) and proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize PagerDuty’s foundational data model, reducing complexity, automating more of the incident response process, and preventing costly incidents.
The PagerDuty AIOps solution goes beyond servicing the needs of developers and distributed teams to also address operations teams including network operations centers (NOCs), site reliability engineers (SREs), and ITOps. Every moment wasted on unnecessary noise and manual diagnostic tasks delays incident response and puts both customer experience and revenue at risk. On average, customers who participated in the early access release for PagerDuty AIOps reduced noise by 87% and deployed automated incident response 9x faster than existing solutions. Early access customers also experienced the ease of implementation compared to industry alternatives that require months of setup and model tuning.
PagerDuty AIOps includes:
- Event correlation, noise compression, and triage context functionality freeing SREs and information technology (IT) teams from managing multiple vendors and manual processes to a single powerful solution that drives to resolution quickly.
- End-to-end automation, from event ingestion through auto-remediation, to help teams shift from reactive to proactive by capturing and actioning critical events before they become value-destroying incidents.
- Advanced noise reduction features ( available in our early access program ) that group alerts across services and allow customers to leverage both defined rules and machine learning to only surface the incidents that matter.
- A visibility console that gives operations teams a single source of truth to monitor and quickly manage all incidents before major incidents occur with far-ranging business, IT, and financial impacts.
- Global Event Orchestration, a powerful decision engine to enrich and control routing or trigger self-healing actions.
- With more than 700 integrations on the PagerDuty Operations Cloud platform, teams can trust PagerDuty's automation-led, people-centric AIOps solution to help save time and money.
“PagerDuty AIOps is a game-changing solution, delivering fast time-to-value for our early access customers and eliminating the need for difficult- and expensive-to-implement event management tools and AIOps offerings of the previous generation,” said Jennifer Tejada, CEO and Chairperson at PagerDuty. “PagerDuty AIOps is deeply integrated into our Operations Cloud platform, including our 700-strong integrations across our ecosystem. Our customers can reduce their cost of operations, mitigate business risk, and improve productivity, allowing them to focus their time on growth and innovation.”
As enterprises seek to maximize efficiency with leaner teams, IT leaders are being asked to reduce total cost of operations ownership, support revenue growth and innovation, and mitigate risk to protect customer trust. Unlike other solutions in the market, PagerDuty AIOps is easy to implement and has a quick payback period without the burden of a drawn-out, expensive implementation.
Supporting Quotes
“With a growing number of events, minimizing noise and toil is imperative, especially as organizations aim to optimize their IT processes amid the current economic environment,” said Kiril Yurovnik, Technical Lead at Riskified. “We’ve been using PagerDuty’s Global Event Orchestration as part of the early availability program, and the results have been strong. Riskified has been able to scale noise reduction, especially from non-production environments, saving our team valuable time to spend innovating on what’s next.”
“PagerDuty solves our customers’ most mission-critical challenges, and delivers rapid value at every stage of operational maturity,” said Sean Scott, Chief Product Development Officer at PagerDuty. “PagerDuty AIOps enables global event orchestration, and we don’t stop there — by providing automation at every step in the incident management lifecycle, reducing noise and toil for not only dev teams but also centralized ITOps teams, PagerDuty is revolutionizing the way operations work gets done in the modern enterprise.”
“IDC predicts that by 2026, 90% of large enterprise CIOs will use AIOps solutions to drive automated remediation and workload placement decisions that include cost and performance metrics, improving resiliency, and agility,” said Jevin Jensen, Research Vice President, Infrastructure and Operations at IDC. “By saving developers their most precious commodity, time, AIOps can troubleshoot complex application stacks quicker and find anomalies, saving hours. CIOs struggling with new complexities of cloud-native applications and multiple clouds should consider implementing AIOps.”
To learn more about PagerDuty AIOps, generally available this week, click here.
