The "Pain Management Devices Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pain management devices are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.1% during 2021-2027.
This report on global pain management devices report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global pain management devices by categorising the market based on various segments including detailed regional segmentation.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of overall market and its segments. The historic numbers and forecasts are provided for each of the segments and for the countries covered in the report. This report also includes a detailed impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global pain management devices market.
Apart from the quantitative analysis, the report also provides qualitative analysis, including SWOT analysis, porter's five forces, and value chain of the industry. It also includes descriptive market drivers, opportunities, on-going & future trends, and challenges.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global pain management devices are provided in this report, which includes company description, business overview, product portfolio, and financial details.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What will be the global pain management devices market size and the growth rate in the coming year?
- What are the main key factors driving the market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats in the market?
- What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?
- Which are trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?
- Who are the key market players in the industry?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on the current industry?
Key Highlights of Report
- Overview of global pain management devices market
- Analysis of global market trends, historical data, market estimates for the base year, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period
- Profiles of the key companies
- SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces, and value chain analysis of pain management devices market
Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Colfax Corp.
- DJO Global LLC.
- Johnson & Johnson (Codman And Shurtleff, Inc.,)
- Kimberly Clark Corporation
- Medtronic Plc.
- Nevro Corp.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Stryker Corp
- Smiths Medical
- Stimwave LLC
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Type
- Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices
- Spinal Cord Stimulators
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices
- Analgesic Infusion Pumps
- External Infusion Pumps
- Intrathecal Infusion Pumps
- Ablation Devices
Market by Application
- Neuropathic Pain
- Cancer Pain
- Facial & Migraine Pain
- Musculoskeletal Pain
- Others
Market by Mode of Purchase
- Over-the-counter Devices
- Prescription-based Devices
Region and Countries covered in the report
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
