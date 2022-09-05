Pakistan’s military shot back at former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he accused the government of delaying fresh elections until after a new army chief is appointed in November, further raising political tensions in the South Asian nation.
At a rally on Sunday, Khan alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his allies “want their man because they have stolen away money.”
“They fear that if a strong, patriotic army chief is appointed, he will question them,” Khan added.
By law, Pakistan’s prime minister picks the successor of General Qamar Bajwa, who is scheduled to complete his term as army chief in mid-November. It’s taboo in Pakistan for any politician to publicly discuss appointments in the army, which has ruled the country for about half its history and retains outsized influence in setting foreign and domestic policy.
“Pakistan Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement,” the military’s media wing said in a statement in response to Khan’s remarks. “Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine the senior leadership.”
The procedure of appointment of army chief is “well defined in the constitution and scandalizing the process is unfortunate and disappointing,” the military said in the statement.
Sharif accused Khan of trying to undermine Pakistan by maligning its institutions. The military didn’t respond to a request for further comment.
Although Khan wants elections to be held as soon as possible, the government’s term doesn’t end until August 2023. Khan has found himself accused of potential crimes in recent weeks for his criticisms of the military and judiciary.
Khan has accused Sharif’s government and the military of orchestrating his removal from power after he opposed U.S. policies. Khan hasn’t offered proof, and the government and army deny the accusations.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
