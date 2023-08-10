ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's leaders on Thursday could not agree on a caretaker prime minister to oversee national elections in the first meeting since the government stepped down, but agreed to hold further consultations.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and parliamentary opposition leader Raja Riaz said they would hold another meeting on Friday to find a consensus on a neutral, apolitical leader, who would appeal to broad sections of the political spectrum.
Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly at midnight, marking the end of the legislature’s five-year term.
The constitution envisages forming caretaker or neutral governments at the national and provincial levels at least two months ahead of the balloting to make sure elections are free and fair.
The outgoing prime minister and the opposition leader must agree on a caretaker premier, according to the constitution.
In case no one can be found to fill the role, a bipartisan parliamentary committee is established to choose the premier.
"We had fruitful discussion today and agreed to meet again tomorrow. We hope to find common a ground," Riaz told media after the meeting.
General elections are supposed to be held within 90 days of the lower house being dissolved.
Elections in Pakistan, a Muslim majority nuclear power with more than 240 million people and a fragile democracy, are always mired by controversies and allegations of vote-rigging.
The outgoing parliament becomes the fourth consecutive legislature to complete its term in a coup-prone nation, but powerful generals and assertive judges continue to dominate the politics.
Pakistan, which has been under military control for almost half of its history, remains in a political quagmire as none of its elected leaders has completed a term in 75 years.
Most of them were removed either by military takeovers or by the courts through what lawyers often call judicial coups.
The latest was former premier Imran Khan who was removed by the parliament through a vote of confidence in April last year.
Khan has been facing a flurry of legal challenges and was jailed last weekend. He was sentenced to three years in jail for lying about state gifts he received during his tenure.
The conviction included a ban from politics for five years.
Similarly to Khan, another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, who now lives in self-imposed exile in London, was removed and jailed ahead of elections in 2018.
Civilian leaders were hanged, murdered, arrested, sent on exile and humiliated in the South Asian nation, where the army that inherits its powers from colonial times holds considerable sway in politics.
©2023 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
