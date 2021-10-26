Palm Introduces “Palm Buds Pro”

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021--
Expanding on Palm’s light-weight mobility philosophy, Palm is launching the next premium smart product in its mobile portfolio, the Palm Buds Pro.
Pictured: Stephen Curry, 7-time NBA All-Star and 2-time MVP: "The Palm Buds Pro are the go-to for all my training sessions." (Photo: Business Wire)
Palm is excited to announce that you can now pre-order Palm Buds Pro truly wireless stereo earbuds through Palm.com, where Stephen Curry 7-time NBA All-Star and 2-time MVP has said, “The Palm Buds Pro are the go-to for all my training sessions.”
Starting today, customers who pre-order the Palm Buds Pro now will get them for a limited time price of only $99 ($129 MSRP) and the Palm Buds Pro Silicone Case for only $14.99 ($24.99 MSRP) until November 9th, 2021.
“The vision for Palm Buds Pro was to provide a game-changing audio experience at an affordable price,” said Dennis Miloseski, co-founder at Palm. “Pro-level, studio grade wireless earbuds shouldn’t break the bank. We worked hard to identify the features customers cared most about and focused there; bass-heavy studio grade sound, industry leading ANC/ENC technology, and a friendly price point for pro-level specs.”
Upgrade Your Sound
From the designers of Beats by Dre and Samsung’s most popular headphones, the Palm team is well versed in audio product development. Prior to starting Palm, founders Dennis Miloseski and Howard Nuk designed and launched Samsung’s premium headphone lineup, including Level wireless headphones, IconX Buds, and Galaxy Buds. Additionally, Howard Nuk and Xuan Shu, Palm’s Creative Director, designed numerous Beats by Dr Dre headphones and wireless buds prior to their acquisition.
For over a year, Palm bolstered its design team with audio engineers to develop one of the most advanced truly wireless stereo buds on the market with an inclusive price point. “The Palm Buds Pro’s biggest differentiator is the emphasis on studio grade audio and enhanced bass. Our engineers have also developed one of the most advanced Active Noise Cancelling and Environmental Noise Cancelling systems on the market,” said Howard Nuk, co-founder at Palm. “The Palm Buds Pro’s advanced 6-microphone Active Noise Cancellation system utilizes 3 individual microphones per bud, powering the most immersive sound experience, and providing the clearest calls in windy conditions on the market.”
Starting today, customers can place a limited time pre-order for Palm Buds Pro at $99 (a $30 value discount), and the Silicone Case Accessory for $14.99 (a $10 value discount).
The Palm Buds Pro are available in a stylish satin black finish, alongside colorful soft touch silicone cases available in Shadow Black, Rose Pink, and Navy Blue. “We designed the Palm Buds Pro with an emphasis on comfort and ergonomics for all ear shapes and sizes,” said Xuan Shu, Creative Director at Palm. “We did this alongside achieving over 24 hours of playback with a very compact and pocketable case.”
Pre-Order Yours Today
Palm Buds Pro was designed for people who are looking for an incredible audio experience across all types of lifestyles. Palm Buds Pro is ideal for the active, fitness lovers, music enthusiasts, and remote workers alike. At only $99 you will be able to enjoy the highest quality studio grade sound and most immersive truly wireless experience available on the market today.
*Palm Buds Pro is currently available in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico with additional shipping availability to select international markets. Palm Buds Pro will be available on Amazon.com beginning November 9th, 2021. Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date on all Palm announcements.
