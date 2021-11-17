CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Palm Medical Centers, an MBF Healthcare Partners II, L.P. (“MBF”) portfolio company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Dr. Profet Health and Wellness Center, LLC, a primary care practice in Tampa, Florida, led by Dr. Mario Profet.
The medical clinic will become Palm Medical Centers’ 8 th location in the greater Tampa market, the 6 th new office opened in 2021, and the company’s 20 th location in a growing network spanning Central and South Florida.
“The relationship with Dr Profet and the acquisition of his practice serves as an extension of our initiative to provide high-quality care to the rapidly expanding Medicare eligible population in Central Florida,” said Fowad Choudhry, CEO of Palm Medical Centers. “Our patient-first approach remains consistent as we continue to expand our network of quality physicians and providers, so they can offer primary care services that are efficient and convenient.”
As a family practitioner serving the Tampa market for the past four decades, Dr. Profet is acutely aware of the need for accessible, affordable healthcare to residents. “It was important for me to partner with a company that has a proven track record of delivering meaningful results for their patients,” said Dr Profet. “I’m excited that my affiliation with Palm Medical Centers will allow me to expand my services and offer personalized care to even more Medicare patients in our community.”
Office hours at the 11017 North Dale Mabry location are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. To schedule a tour or to get more information, call 305-913-9444.
ABOUT PALM MEDICAL CENTERS
Founded in 2013, Palm Medical Centers is a provider of value-based, capitated primary care services with a focus on high-quality clinical outcomes, cost-effective care, and a patient-centric experience. Operating a network of 19 medical centers across five counties in Florida, Palm Medical Centers serves more than 34,000 Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid patients. Partnering with numerous managed care organizations, Palm Medical Centers offers comprehensive and integrated medical care to plan members with a focus on quality. In addition to primary care services, the company coordinates cardiology, dentistry, optometry, pediatrics, podiatry, psychiatry, and other specialist services. Palm Medical Centers continues to seek partnership opportunities with high quality providers in existing and new markets. For more information, please visit www.PalmMedicalCenters.com.
ABOUT MBF HEALTHCARE PARTNERS II, L.P.
MBF Healthcare Partners II, L.P. is a leading middle market healthcare private equity fund based in Coral Gables, Florida. Our strategy is to partner with exceptional management teams while leveraging MBF's operating experience, domain segment knowledge, and tenured relationships to rapidly accelerate value creation. The partners of MBF have substantial operating experience in healthcare and have held senior management positions in both private and publicly traded healthcare companies. MBF principals have managed and helped build some of the nation’s most innovative and successful healthcare companies. The firm is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. For more information, please visit www.mbfhp.com.
