Palm Medical Centers (“Palm”), an MBF Healthcare Partners II, L.P. (“MBF”) portfolio company and one of the largest independent primary care medical groups in Florida, announces the acquisition of Family Medicine Associates, PA, a primary care practice located in Tamarac, FL. Led by medical director Dr. Mohammed F. Allahrakha, the practice becomes Palm’s 27 th medical center location in the state and 3 rd location in Broward County and builds on Palm’s goal of making high-quality, senior-focused healthcare accessible to more Floridians.
The practice is located at 7351 W Oakland Park Blvd #103, Tamarac, FL 33319, where patient care will continue under the medical direction of Dr. Allahrakha, a general family medicine physician who has practiced in Florida for more than 20 years.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Allahrakha, his team members and patients to the Palm Medical Centers family,” says Fowad Choudhry, CEO of Palm Medical Centers. “Our shared values and passion for delivering quality-based healthcare to our communities make this partnership a natural fit, and we look forward to the opportunity to serve the people of Lauderhill and Tamarac.”
“For more than two decades, I have dedicated myself to my patients by taking a personal approach with an emphasis on prevention to deliver the best care possible,” says Dr. Allahrakha. “Now, I am excited to join the Palm Medical’s team as I continue to empower and care for my patients with expanded resources.”
ABOUT PALM MEDICAL CENTERS
Founded in 2013, Palm Medical Centers is a provider of value-based, capitated primary care services with a focus on high-quality clinical outcomes, cost-effective care, and a patient-centric experience. Operating a network of 26 medical centers across six counties in Florida, Palm Medical Centers serves over 40,000 combined Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid patients under value-based contracts. Partnering with numerous managed care organizations, Palm Medical Centers offers comprehensive and integrated medical care to plan members with a focus on quality. In addition to primary care services, the company coordinates cardiology, dentistry, optometry, pediatrics, podiatry, psychiatry, and other specialist services. Palm Medical Centers continues to seek partnership opportunities with high quality providers in existing and new markets. For more information, please visit www.PalmMedicalCenters.com.
ABOUT MBF HEALTHCARE PARTNERS II, L.P.
MBF Healthcare Partners II, L.P. is a leading middle market healthcare private equity fund based in Coral Gables, Florida. Our strategy is to partner with exceptional management teams while leveraging MBF’s operating experience, domain segment knowledge, and tenured relationships to rapidly accelerate value creation. The partners of MBF have substantial operating experience in healthcare and have held senior management positions in both private and publicly traded healthcare companies. MBF principals have managed and helped build some of the nation’s most innovative and successful healthcare companies. The firm is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. For more information, please visit www.mbfhp.com.
