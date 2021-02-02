North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then mainly snow showers this afternoon. High 36F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.