FILE - In this 2010 image taken from video, courtesy of WMUR television of Manchester, N.H., Pamela Smart is shown during an interview at the corrections facility, in Bedford Hills, N.Y. The New Hampshire Supreme Court is scheduled to release its opinion on whether a state council that rejected Pamela Smart's request for a chance at freedom should take another look at it. She's serving a life-without-parole sentence for plotting with her teenage lover to kill her husband in 1990.