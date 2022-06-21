ADDISON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2022--
Pampered Chef was recently honored by the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) at the DSA Engage Annual Meeting in Boca Raton, FL with the Technology and Innovation Award for its new digital platform, Table. Table is a virtual party platform that enables Pampered Chef consultants to host customized virtual cooking parties that deliver a highly visual, immersive experience with content designed to improve a consumer’s mealtime journey. The interactive platform is a first for the industry, combining a virtual kitchen experience, social connection, live video engagement and a customized content feed for an innovative, first-class virtual experience designed exclusively for Pampered Chef consultants and customers.
“During the pandemic, our consultants were increasingly using a variety of third party social platforms and digital tools to engage their audiences virtually, but they wanted their own place to party; a place designed to meet the specific needs of their businesses and their customers,” said Shiv Dutt, Vice President of Experience Innovation for Pampered Chef. “We’re proud to say that Table offers the modern digital version of the cooking party experience created by Pampered Chef founder Doris Christopher, that provides meaningful mealtime solutions for customers.”
Table provides Pampered Chef consultants with the resources to offer virtual, interactive experiences with full integration with the company’s suite of robust content tools for a wholly owned, seamless, connected brand experience.
“Pampered Chef is a pioneer and a leader in the direct sales industry, and we are pleased to celebrate their innovation and dedication to enhancing communities with entrepreneurial opportunities and providing renowned products and services throughout the world,” shared Joseph N. Mariano, president of the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA).
ABOUT PAMPERED CHEF
Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of personalized, inspirational mealtime solutions delivered by a community of 65,000 kitchen consultants. For more than 40 years, Pampered Chef has helped create countless mealtime moments with friends and family through high-quality, everyday cooking tools and inspiration, while providing each cooking consultant a flexible opportunity to build a business around his or her own lifestyle, goals and passions. For more information visit PamperedChef.com and follow @PamperedChef on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
ABOUT THE DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATION
For more than a century, the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) has served as the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. In 2021, direct selling took place across the United States, generating $42.7 billion in retail sales and 7.3 million entrepreneurs in the U.S. sold products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for 44.6 million preferred customers and discount buyers.
