ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2023--
In the majestic setting of Nashville’s Gaylord Opryland during Premier's Breakthrough23 event, Pandion Optimization Alliance held its first annual awards reception. The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) Awards, held on June 21st, celebrated members, customers and partners who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and impact.
As a company, Pandion thrives on the collective power of many, a strength reflected in the diverse array of GOAT Award winners. President and CEO, Travis Heider, personally recognized and presented the awards to the honorees. Pandion Board members including, Chairman Richard Yates, John Sganga, Chris O'Connor and Adam Guy were also on hand to celebrate the winners.
The categories and awardees were as follows:
- GOAT Award for Distributor of the Year "Over the Road Warrior" - US Foods
- GOAT Award for Innovation, "Ronald VanStean Award" - GSK
- GOAT Award for Foodservice in Business & Industry - Upper Crust Food Service
- GOAT Award for College & University - University at Buffalo
- GOAT Award for Senior Living - Heritage Ministries Management
- GOAT Award for Acute Care - Rochester Regional Health System
- GOAT Award for Physicians Group - Essen Health Care
- GOAT Award for Legacy Member - Friendly Senior Living
- GOAT Award for Laboratory - SMA Specialty Medical Lab
- GOAT Award for Practice Management - Privia Health
- GOAT Award for Women's Health - Unified Women's Healthcare
Heider said, "We extend our sincerest appreciation and congratulations to the GOAT winners. A common thread among all award recipients was their growth in purchasing volume, ability to seize on contract savings opportunities and successful supply chain management. As we reflect on the success of this event, we are reminded of our aspirational vision which is to provide a multi-billion-dollar marketplace that democratizes access in order to amplify buying power and savings to our customers." The GOAT Awards serve as a powerful testament to our collective strength and the shared accomplishments that drive us forward.
###
About Pandion Optimization Alliance
Pandion Optimization Alliance brings together over 30,000 customers and facilities across all 50 states to leverage their group purchasing power for maximum cost savings, enhanced operational efficiencies, and shared knowledge and experience. Pandion is a certified sponsor of healthcare purchasing giant, Premier, Inc.
For more information, visit www.pandionalliance.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630524904/en/
CONTACT: Brendon Frazer
888.732.4282 ext. 175
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK TENNESSEE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS
SOURCE: Pandion Optimization Alliance
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/30/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 06/30/2023 10:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630524904/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.