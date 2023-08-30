LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2023--
ExoDexa, an adaptive learning gaming platform, today announced two new additions to its leadership team: Jon Kraft, co-founder and former CEO of Pandora, will be joining as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and head of corporate development, and video game producer Kevin Caldwell, with experience at Riot Games, EA and Blizzard Entertainment, will join as the executive producer. Both Kraft and Caldwell join at a pivotal time to add their expertise and insight to ExoDexa in building an educational gaming platform in education.
Before ExoDexa, Kraft served as Pandora's founding chief executive officer. Kraft also co-founded and is an active board member at Thrively, a start-up technology platform in the family and education space, helping children develop positive identity, build hope, and discover and pursue their passions in life. Kraft has over 20 years of experience building and launching early-stage start-ups and has venture experience as a co-founder of the technology accelerator, LiftOff, and as a Venture Partner at Black Diamond Ventures. He brings experience in licensing and commercializing raw technology from significant universities and companies, having negotiated and signed IP licensing deals with institutions such as USC and Disney.
Caldwell brings experience in developing comprehensive games and products to the EdTech world. He previously served as a project manager for Riot Games, Blizzard Entertainment and EA (Electronics Arts). Before that he was the senior development lead of the North America Esport League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), and the director of quality assurance at Age of Learning. He has certifications as a certified tester and advanced-level test manager (CTAL-TM).
“ExoDexa is on the brink of something really special in the education sphere,” said Dr. Hanes, chief executive officer at ExoDexa. “Jon and Kevin bring decades of experience to ExoDexa to help us develop a top-notch learning gaming platform for education. We’re building a world-class team to launch a world-class product.”
“ExoDexa has a unique vision - kids learn best when they are deeply engaged and, as we’ve seen with Thrively, when they have agency in the learning process,” said Jon Kraft, chief strategy officer at ExoDexa. “I’ve been fortunate to be part of significant industry transformations in my career, but I truly believe ExoDexa’s mission can have the most important and most transformational impact of all.”
“In order to change the status quo, one needs to combine unique talents in different ways to create different results,” said Nolan Bushnell, founder of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese, and chairman of ExoDexa. “Jon and Kevin bring unbridled expertise to ExoDexa’s mission of providing students with new ways of learning and engaging with various subject matter. I couldn’t be more thrilled to add such deep expertise and talent to the ExoDexa team.”
About ExoDexa
Based in Los Angeles, ExoDexa is building the future of education by empowering students to find and redefine learning success through gamification and interactivity via our adaptive learning game platform. An EdTech Award 2022 finalist, ExoDexa helps students learn and retain information from a wide variety of science subjects including Chemistry and Physics, as well as offering game modules on Math, Language Arts & History. With more than 4,000 lessons in the works, the platform is scalable and adaptable to different languages, topics and types of content. ExoDexa was co-founded by Nolan Bushnell, founder of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese, and Dr. Leah Hanes.
