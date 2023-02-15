FILE - Attendees practice administering Narcan during an overdose education and Narcan training class at the Onala Recovery Center on the South Shore of Pittsburgh on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. U.S. health advisers are weighing whether the overdose-reversal drug, Narcan, should be made available as an over-the-counter medication to help fight the national opioid crisis. A panel of experts to the Food and Drug Administration will vote on the switch late Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 following hours of presentations and discussions on whether untrained users can follow the instructions to use the antidote in emergency situations.