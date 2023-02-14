ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--
Research shows that therapeutic alliance is one of the most important predictors of positive symptom change for people in care. It is also one of the most commonly used assessments amongst Measurement-Based Care (MBC) service providers. Greenspace Health is excited to present the next panel in its educational series, featuring Dr. Brent Mallinckrodt, co-author of the ‘Brief Revised Working Alliance Inventory’ (BR-WAI) and Emily Miller, a Master’s Level Psychotherapist and National Clinical Counselor from Pinebrook Family Answers in Pennsylvania, to discuss the importance of Therapeutic Alliance. To register, please visit greenspacehealth.com.
In this panel, Dr. Mallinckrodt will share the importance of a strong client-clinician relationship, the three vital components of a working alliance, and how to best use the BR-WAI in practice. Emily Miller will also share examples of improving the therapeutic alliance in practice, the results she’s seen throughout treatment, and the impact the measure has made on client and clinic outcomes.
KEY LEARNINGS
- Approaches to building a strong client-clinician bond in care
- Strategies to introduce therapeutic alliance assessments to clients and how to discuss and work to improve it in session
- Discussion on how to use BR-WAI and tips on how to understand and respond to client BR-WAI scores
EVENT DETAILS
DATE: Thursday, February 23, 2023
TIME: 1:00 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Link to Register - Live Event via Zoom
PANELISTS
- Dr. Brent Mallinckrodt, Co-author of BR-WAI, Professor of Psychology, Western Washington University
- Emily Miller, Clinical Psychotherapist, Pinebrook Family Answers
- Simon Weisz, President, Greenspace Health
ABOUT GREENSPACE HEALTH
Greenspace transforms mental health services by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Their Measurement Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent, evidence-based measurement (often referred to as routine patient-reported outcome measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly impact patient results while generating valuable data for organizations to improve care. Greenspace’s Measurement-Based Care solutions have been implemented across community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better-coordinated care and outcomes. To learn more about Measurement-Based Care (MBC), please visit www.greenspacehealth.com.
