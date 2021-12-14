PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--
PanTheryx, an integrative digestive and immune health company, today announced the addition of Ethan Leonard as the company’s new senior vice president of its early life nutrition segment. Leonard, a seasoned executive with deep roots in the early life nutrition category, will be responsible for leading PanTheryx’s ColostrumOne™ bovine colostrum expansion in foods, beverages and dietary supplements that support digestive and immune health of children over 1 year of age.
“We are pleased to have Ethan Leonard join PanTheryx as our new SVP of early life nutrition as children and toddler gut and immune health are strategic growth areas for us over the coming years,” said Wes Parris, president and CEO, PanTheryx. “Ethan’s proven track record in significantly growing the early life nutrition category year-over-year for small and multinational companies coupled with his ability to inspire global teams made him our top candidate for this role. Ethan will create a strategic sales model focused on our colostrum business based on the science supporting its benefits for children’s digestive health, sleep and immunity.”
Ethan Leonard has more than 20 years of experience exclusively in the nutrition industry with an emphasis on pediatric nutrition. Previously, Leonard was the vice president of specialty business, early life nutrition at DSM Nutritional Products where he was responsible for global sales, marketing, innovation, product development and nutritional science advocacy activities.
“I’m excited to be a part of a rapidly grown business and play a role in the tremendous opportunity to increase awareness of the health benefits of cow colostrum for children and their families,” commented Leonard. “I’m impressed to see several manufacturers developing new products with PanTheryx’s ColostrumOne and ColostrumOne Extra Strength because they want to give their customers a comprehensive source of IgG, immune and growth factors and prebiotics. I look forward to continuing the momentum already created by PanTheryx and exploring new sales opportunities in the U.S. and in global markets.”
About PanTheryx
PanTheryx™ is a nutrition and biotechnology company committed to the global commercialization of health and wellness solutions for the human and animal health markets. From leading cutting-edge research, to supplying best-in-class ingredients, to commercializing category-leading consumer brands, PanTheryx is dedicated to delivering revolutionary approaches for digestive, immune, and microbiome health. As the world’s largest producer of colostrum, PanTheryx provides its proprietary ColostrumOne™ and La Belle® Colostrum ingredients to its partners serving the global human and animal health markets. In addition to the products it develops with its partners, the PanTheryx portfolio of consumer brands include TruBiotics®, Goodgut®, Life’s First Naturals™ and DiaResQ®. For more information, please visit www.pantheryx.com.
