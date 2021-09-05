CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas has reintroduced a bill to help small business owners and rural entrepreneurs grow.
“New Hampshire’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but half of small businesses are currently unable to access adequate capital when they seek it,” Pappas said in a news release last week.
“This bipartisan legislation will expand the role of Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation to include rural small businesses and ensure that they hear the concerns of this sector. This legislation will ultimately help our small businesses grow, thrive, and create more good paying jobs," he added.
Pappas reintroduced the Expanding Access to Rural Job Creators Act alongside U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, of Iowa, a fellow Democrat.