Patients, their families and employees celebrated the 12 th Annual St. Jude Corvette Drive today, an epic road trip that starts in Peoria, Ill. and cruises through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® in Memphis before turning back. Along the way, the fleet was joined in Dyersburg, TN by drivers from St. Louis, Louisville and Nashville who then all headed to Memphis together.
St. Jude patient Viktor watches as Corvettes pass by from Peoria, Ill., St. Louis, MO, Louisville, KY and Nashville, TN. (Photo: Business Wire)
This event not only brings smiles to all those who wave it through but also goes towards supporting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children. ® Over the past 12 years, the St. Jude Corvette Drive has raised $1.9 million toward research and treatment by St. Jude. This year’s drive raised $340,000, surpassing last year’s donation of $230,000.
Over the years, the there-and-back-again event has grown to include more cities and drivers inspired by the event’s camaraderie and community, with more than half of this year’s drivers returning from years past. For the first seven years, the drive only included Peoria drivers – St. Louis was added in 2019 and Louisville in 2020. This year the drive added Nashville to the lineup. The round trip mileage for each trek is: 900 miles for Peoria, 548 miles for St. Louis, 712 miles for Louisville and 384 miles for Nashville.
