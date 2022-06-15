DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2022--
This report offers a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory framework for hemp, CBD, and cannabis (medical and recreational), covering all areas from processing and cultivation to finished products, extracts, and imports/exports.
Hemp and CBD regulation in Paraguay may change in the foreseeable future because the country's regulatory framework as it currently stands is quite fragmented and confusing, with multiple institutions involved in setting out their own guidelines, making the procedure for obtaining hemp-related licenses fairly troublesome.
As a result, some light needs to be shed to further clarify certain aspects of Paraguay's regulatory framework. A proposal was put forward in the legislature to attempt to simplify the situation, but it has been stuck there for two years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Outlook
3 Hemp Plant
4 Extracts As A Consumer Product
5 Finished Products
6 Import And Export Requirements
7 Minor Cannabinoids
8 Medical Cannabis
9 Recreational Cannabis
10 Relevant Laws
11 Relevant Bodies
