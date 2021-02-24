BOSTON (AP) — Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 49 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.
The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.6 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $96.5 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.9 million.
Paratek shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.67, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTK