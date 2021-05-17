BOSTON (AP) — Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) on Monday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.
The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.8 million.
Paratek shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 76% in the last 12 months.
