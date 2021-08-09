BOSTON (AP) — Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $9.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.
The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $57.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.9 million.
Paratek shares have declined slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.80, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.
