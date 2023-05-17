Paris Organising Committee of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games President Tony Estanguet gives a press conference, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. "The French capital detailed plans for a Pride House that will celebrate LGBTQ people during the Olympics and Paralympics next year and the chief Paris Games organizer pledged that Olympians and campaigners will be given "plenty of opportunities" to speak for LGBTQ rights at the sports showcase.