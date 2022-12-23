A French man fatally shot three people in Paris on Friday and left three injured in what authorities said was an attack on foreigners.
The shooting took place around noon in the 10th arrondissement at a Kurdish cultural center and in a hair salon and a restaurant nearby. The 69-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after.
Authorities said that he appeared to have been acting alone and that they didn’t yet know the shooter’s motives. He “clearly wanted to attack foreigners,” but it wasn’t evident whether or not he was specifically targeting Kurds, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on BFM TV.
One of the injured victims remains in critical condition.
The shooter had previously been arrested for two other incidents, including one in which he tried to attack migrants, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said. He was released from jail 11 days ago.
A protest broke out late Friday afternoon near the site of the shooting, with police firing tear gas to disperse the marchers.
France has faced a series of terror attacks since 2015, including a shooting at the offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that January and the mass shootings at the Bataclan theater and several other sites later that year that left over 100 dead. A truck mowed down dozens of people during Bastille Day celebrations in Nice in 2016.
