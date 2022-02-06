CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A park with a manmade pool, a former grange hall, a homestead and a library have been added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
The Vilas Pool Park, constructed in 1925-1926 in Alstead, is regarded “both as a well-preserved example of an early twentieth century recreational area and for its architecture and landscape architecture," the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources said in a news release.
The pool is formed by a dam that slows the flowing Cold River. The park also features a pedestrian bridge, pavilion, boat house, carillon, stone tables and fireplaces.
In Brentwood, the Waldron Store and Keeneborough Grange Hall, built in 1855, has been the site of suppers, performances, a general store, post office and library. It's now home to a historical society.
The Calley Homestead/1820 House in Plymouth served as a boarding house, restaurant, and antique shop through the years.
The Webster Memorial Library in Wentworth, built in 1916, is one of only five in the state that's classified as Arts and Crafts style. Its concrete basement also has a gymnasium where basketball games were played as late as the 1970s.