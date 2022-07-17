Parker Aerospace Announces Agreement with the U.S. Air Force and the Defense Logistics Agency for Five-Year Performance-Based Logistics Contract

Senior leaders during the ceremonial signing of a performance-based logistics contract June 27, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Under the agreement, Parker Aerospace will provide supply chain, engineering and field service support at the Ogden Air Logistics Complex covering hydraulic equipment for five Air Force platforms. Pictured from left are: Brig. Gen. David Sanford, Defense Supply Center Richmond and Defense Logistics Agency Aviation commander, Steve Gray, 448th Supply Chain Management Wing director, Michelle Hathaway, Ogden ALC vice director, and Victor Jorcyk, Parker Aerospace customer support operations vice president.