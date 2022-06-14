SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2022--
ParkourSC, a leader in supply chain technology solutions, today announced its work with CSafe, the leader in temperature-controlled container solutions, has received a 2022 IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award from IoT Evolution magazine, a leading publication covering the IoT movement.
The winning entry combines CSafe’s state-of-the-art thermal shipping solutions with ParkourSC’s digital supply chain operations platform to create an industry-leading end-to-end thermal shipping solution that resolves cold chain challenges for pharmaceutical and life sciences firms around the world.
“Success in the pharmaceutical industry largely depends on the ability to track shipments in real-time so that medicines and vaccines are delivered at the right time to the right people,” said ParkourSC CEO Mahesh Veerina. “Creating this customized solution with CSafe brings real value to its customers and ensures the safe delivery of medications that so many people depend on daily. We are pleased that this important work is being recognized by experts in our industry.”
Combining digital twins, IoT, AI/ML, and advanced analytics, ParkourSC’s platform enables organizations to establish real-time digital supply chain operations. Processing billions of events per second, the platform delivers diagnostic and predictive insights in real-time for location, condition, utilization, and anomaly detection. As a result, customers like CSafe can closely monitor all activity going on within their supply chain and quickly intervene to preserve its products.
“It is my pleasure to recognize ParkourSC with an IoT Evolution Asset Tracking Award for its continued innovation,” said Carl Ford, CEO & Community Developer for IoT Evolution. “As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing ParkourSC’s future successes.”
About ParkourSC
ParkourSC digitizes supply chain operations to improve resilience, increase agility, and drive strategic innovation. Our real-time supply chain operations platform is powered by next-generation technologies such as hyper-scale graph modeling, AI/ML, and massive real-time data ingestion from IoT and other systems and signals. Customers use ParkourSC to create intelligent digital twins of their supply chain, continuously align planning and execution, foster collaboration across the extended enterprise, and increase profitability by delivering new technology-enabled products, ensuring quality, compliance and sustainability, and eliminating millions of dollars of waste. For more information, visit: ParkourSC.com
About Crossfire Media
Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.
About TMC
Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.
