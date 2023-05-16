PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2023--
PartnerRe Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the period March 15, 2023 – June 14, 2023 of $0.3046875 per share on the Company’s 4.875% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series J. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2023.
PartnerRe Ltd. is a leading global reinsurer that helps insurance companies reduce their earnings volatility, strengthen their capital and grow their businesses through reinsurance solutions. Risks are underwritten on a worldwide basis through the Company’s three segments: P&C, Specialty, and Life and Health. For the year ended December 31, 2022, total revenues were $5.7 billion. At December 31, 2022, total assets were $27.3 billion, total capital was $8.1 billion and total shareholders’ equity was $6.3 billion. PartnerRe maintains strong financial strength ratings as follows: A.M. Best A+ / Moody’s A1 / Standard & Poor’s A+.
