PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--
PartnerRe Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the period September 15, 2022 – December 14, 2022 of $0.3046875 per share on the Company’s 4.875% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series J. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
PartnerRe Ltd. is a leading global reinsurer that helps insurance companies reduce their earnings volatility, strengthen their capital and grow their businesses through reinsurance solutions. Risks are underwritten on a worldwide basis through the Company’s three segments: P&C, Specialty, and Life and Health. For the year ended December 31, 2021, total revenues were $7.4 billion. At September 30, 2022, total assets were $26.6 billion, total capital was $7.5 billion and total shareholders’ equity was $5.8 billion. PartnerRe maintains strong financial strength ratings as follows: A.M. Best A+ / Moody’s A1 / Standard & Poor’s A+.
