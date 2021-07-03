MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Officials are planning a celebration to mark the return of Amtrak passenger trains to Vermont later this month.
The July 19 event at the Montpelier Amtrak station will also include officials from the town of Berlin and the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
The party is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until the train departs the station, scheduled for 10:25.
Amtrak service in Vermont ended when the pandemic hit in March 2020. Amtrak will be offering $1 fares at each Vermont station to include Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Windsor, White River Junction, Randolph, Montpelier, Waterbury, Essex Junction and St. Albans.
The agency of transportation will be offering return shuttles to get people back to their point of departure. People who would like to use the shuttle should register.
———
MAINE
Large vaccination clinics are beginning to slow down and close in Maine, but businesses aim to incentivize more inoculations.
Employers can legally dismiss an employee if they can prove that an unvaccinated staff member would be a “significant threat” to others, but most are simply encouraging employees to get vaccinated.
And some are offering cash to employees to get vaccinated.
In Portland, the owner of El Corazón is giving vaccinated employees four hours of extra pay, WGME-TV reported. Across town at Flatbread Company, they’re paying employees a $100 wellness bonus if they get vaccinated. And Bangor Savings Bank is giving $500 to fully vaccinated workers.
“The last thing we want is for another lockdown,” El Corazon Restaurante Owner Joseph Urtuzuastegui said.
———
MASSACHUSETTS
The city of Boston says its two outdoor pools are now open for the summer.
The city announced Saturday that the Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and the Mirabella Pool in the North End are open. Several indoor pools operated by Boston Centers for Youth & Families are also open for residents looking to cool off. Locations and hours of operation can be found on the city's website.
“It’s important that our residents can access cooling options in our neighborhoods throughout the summer,” Boston Mayor Kim Janey in a statement. “We are looking forward to welcoming more people back to our pools along with offering an expanded menu of summer programming and activities for young people at the community centers.”
People must register to use the pools and all will be asked COVID-19 screening questions. Coverings of the nose and mouth are recommended for people who are not vaccinated while outdoors. Everyone must wear face coverings while indoors and not in the water.
Other rules in place due to the pandemic must also be followed.
———
NEW HAMPSHIRE
A temporary change to boost New Hampshire’s health care workforce during the coronavirus pandemic has now been made permanent.
Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday signed a bill that allows certain military personnel, emergency medical technicians and paramedics to apply for licenses to become nursing assistants. He had issued an order allowing them to so in December, but it expired when the state of emergency was lifted last month.
“Those in the medical field stepped up throughout COVID-19, and this bill ensures we do the same for them by breaking down barriers and streamlining systems,” Sununu said in a statement.