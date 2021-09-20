1st-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Alice Harper , 118L. Saezx-x-xGuadalupe Preciado
2Argentina Girl , 118R. Santana, Jr.x-x-xJuan Vazquez
3Golden Essence , 118A. Crispin2-x-xUriah St. Lewis
4Darling Donna , 118P. Lopez3-x-xVladimir Cerin
5Veinte , 118J. Correax-x-xBobbi Hawthorne
6Bienvenue , 118A. Adorno5-x-xUriah St. Lewis
7Crazy Serena , 118S. Gonzalez3-x-xMarya Montoya
8Morning Matcha , 118K. Carmouche2-2-3Robert Reid, Jr.
9Sebago Lake , 118J. Rosario8-x-xPhilip Antonacci
10One Wild Woman , 118L. Ocasiox-x-xLouis Linder, Jr.
11Bellita , 118G. Milan2-x-xJ. Servis
12Stern Chaser , 118J. Ortizx-x-xMichael Matz
13Twodogsfourcats , 118F. Penningtonx-x-xLouis Linder, Jr.

2nd-$50,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Flashing Diamond (L), 126F. Pennington1-2-2Jacinto Solis
2Le Petite Papillon (L), 113A. Hernandez6-2-1Patricia Farro
3Miss Loyalty (L), 123A. Salgado5-3-5Woodrow Lott
4Love On Fire (L), 123R. Silvera3-2-3Alfredo Velazquez
5Bayleaf (L), 123L. Ocasio1-3-1Louis Linder, Jr.
6Bucks Some (L), 123S. Gonzalez2-4-3Robert Mosco
7Miss Dillingham (L), 123L. Rivera1-4-4Michael Pino
8Charity Stripe (L), 123D. Haddock5-3-4Patricia Farro
9Caramel Cream (L), 123J. Laprida3-2-4Eli Betancourt
10Always Talking (L), 123J. Gonzalez4-3-5Howard Brown, Jr.
11Dreaming Diamonds (L), 123A. Castillo5-1-3Josue Arce

3rd-$50,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Geebert (L), 123S. Gonzalez5-1-1Robert Mosco
2Silver Edge (L), 123J. Laprida2-5-1Ralph Riviezzo
3My Train (L), 123J. Correa6-9-6Alejandro Maymo
4Federal Case (L), 123D. Haddock4-5-5Jaime Bravo-Estrada
5Catch Fire (L), 123J. Hernandez7-3-2Leslye Bouchard
6Manahawkin (L), 113A. Hernandez1-4-2Martin Thompson
7Sevier (L), 126F. Pennington1-5-1Jamie Ness
8Twixy Cat (L), 123A. Adorno6-2-2Carlos Milian
9Borsa Vento (L), 123A. Castillo2-5-2Ronald Dandy
10Genghis (L), 123R. Rosado2-5-8Luis Collazo
11Louie's Wish (L), 126J. Nguyen1-9-1Juan Vazquez

4th-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1My Cousin Rich (L), 121R. Santana, Jr.5-2-3Juan Vazquez
2Bode O (L), 121F. Pennington2-4-4Juan Vazquez
3Semper Fidelis , 121K. Carmouche11-5-2Saffie Joseph, Jr.
4Go Lime (L), 121A. Crispin4-4-5Uriah St. Lewis
5Doctor Doom (L), 121F. Pennington6-2-3John Servis
6O'Brien (L), 114C. Gilardo3-6-6David Dotolo
7Johnny Swish , 121R. Silverax-x-xJamie Ness
8Ruffy (L), 121D. Haddock7-4-5Howard Brown, Jr.
9Alpha's Candy Man (L), 121J. Burke8-3-5James Nicholson, Jr.
10Its About My Time (L), 121J. Nguyenx-x-xMelecio Guerrero
11The Honorable One (L), 121J. Hernandez6-x-xTodd Beattie
12Motion Picture (L), 126L. Saez4-x-xKelly Breen
13Outworknforakiss , 121L. Ocasio6-x-xCarlos Milian
14Bet On Gret , 121A. Castillox-x-xPatricia Farro
15Flying With Angels (L), 121J. Rosario3-7-6Kelly Rubley
16Stella's Tour , 121S. Gonzalezx-x-xPatricia Farro

5th-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Smarten Up , 118A. Salgadox-x-xAlfredo Velazquez
2Southern Runner , 118J. Correa6-x-xAlfredo Velazquez
3Onlygodcanjudgeme , 118D. Haddockx-x-xUriah St. Lewis
4Brindisi , 118K. Carmouche4-x-xJohn Servis
5Egot a Poker Face , 118J. Gonzalez6-x-xHarold Wyner
6Kenner , 118R. Silvera5-5-xJamie Ness
7Noneedtoworry , 118S. Gonzalez6-x-xHerold Whylie
8Gunfighter , 118L. Saez2-x-xKelly Breen
9Just Jeremy , 118L. Ocasio4-4-4William Hogan Jr.
10Supreme Being , 118A. Crispin5-5-xUriah St. Lewis
11Eloquist , 118F. Pennington6-x-xRobert Reid, Jr.
12Vine Jet , 118A. Adorno3-2-xJohn Dunn
13Dangnabbit , 118F. Pennington8-3-xRobert Reid, Jr.

6th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

Plum Pretty Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Vault (L), 128J. Rosario2-5-6Brad Cox
2Promised Storm (L), 122L. Ocasio2-4-2Regina Brennan
3Ninetypercentbrynn (L), 120S. Gonzalez4-1-1Robert Reid, Jr.
4Precious (L), 128F. Pennington1-3-2John Servis
5Trolley Ride (L), 128K. Carmouche3-4-2T. Bernard Houghton
6Chub Wagon (L), 128J. Torres1-2-1Guadalupe Preciado
7Marion Francis (L), 120F. Geroux3-4-1Brad Cox
8Amen Sylvia (L), 122.7-1-4Timothy Shea

7th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

Parx Dirt Mile Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dreams Untold (L), 122F. Pennington2-9-5John Servis
2West Will Power (L), 124L. Saez2-2-4Kelly Breen
3Mind Control (L), 126J. Velazquez4-1-7Todd Pletcher
4Thorny Tale (L), 122R. Silvera1-1-2Jamie Ness
5Rock On Luke (L), 122P. Lopez3-2-5Regina Brennan
6Silver State (L), 126R. Santana, Jr.3-1-1Steven Asmussen
7Warrior's Charge (L), 122F. Geroux9-2-6Brad Cox
8Informative , 126A. Crispin7-5-1Uriah St. Lewis

8th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Half

Greenwood Cup Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Forewarned , 120A. Crispin6-2-5Uriah St. Lewis
2Math Wizard , 120R. Santana, Jr.3-9-4Saffie Joseph, Jr.
3Moretti , 126L. Saez7-3-4Todd Pletcher
4Magic Michael , 120F. Pennington7-2-2Jamie Ness
5Shooger Ray Too , 120K. Carmouche2-2-1J. Servis
6Lookin At Roses , 120.2-1-5Guadalupe Preciado
7Sheer Flattery , 120.1-1-1Louis Linder, Jr.
8Sea Foam , 126J. Rosario1-1-6Michelle Giangiulio
9Last Samurai , 116J. Court9-1-2Dallas Stewart

9th-$300,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)

Turf Monster Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Beer Can Man , 119F. Prat1-2-3Mark Glatt
2Amblin Man , 121D. Haddock5-5-5Bryant Taylor
3Smooth B , 121F. Pennington2-4-1Robert Reid, Jr.
4Carotari , 126L. Saez2-3-5Brian Lynch
5Firecrow , 126J. Rosario1-4-2Ron Moquett
6West Fork , 120J. Correa6-3-2Ernesto Padilla-Preciado
7Belgrano , 126I. Castillo1-1-3Frank Russo
8Caravel , 123J. Ortiz3-1-1H. Motion
9Battle Station , 121K. Carmouche2-6-4Daniel Velazquez
10The Connector , 121.2-3-1Mark Hoffman
11Hollywood Talent , 121R. Santana, Jr.4-2-3Juan Vazquez
12Admiral Abe , 126S. Gonzalez1-3-1Robert Mosco
13King's House , 126J. Correa4-1-1Patrick Ashton

10th-$300,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs

Gallant Bob Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Real Talk , 124P. Lopez1-2-1Carlos David
2Newbomb , 120J. Ortiz5-1-5Kelly Breen
3Awesome Gerry , 120R. Santana, Jr.2-4-3Saffie Joseph, Jr.
4Pickin' Time , 122L. Saez1-4-7Kelly Breen
5Marvalous Mike , 122A. Adorno2-7-1Marya Montoya
6Beren , 120F. Pennington1-7-1Robert Reid, Jr.
7Jackie's Warrior , 126J. Rosario1-1-2Steven Asmussen

11th-$1,000,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth

Cotillion Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Obligatory , 118J. Ortiz5-2-1William Mott
2Allworthy , 118F. Geroux3-4-1Saffie Joseph, Jr.
3Will's Secret , 122J. Court4-6-3Dallas Stewart
4Maracuja , 124K. Carmouche7-1-7Rob Atras
5Army Wife , 122J. Rosario3-1-1Michael Maker
6Clairiere , 122R. Santana, Jr.2-3-3Steven Asmussen
7Private Mission , 122F. Prat1-1-4Bob Baffert
8Always Carina , 118J. Velazquez4-2-1Chad Brown
9Leader of the Band , 122F. Pennington2-1-3John Servis

12th-$1,000,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Eighth

Pennsylvania Derby

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Fulsome , 124F. Geroux1-3-1Brad Cox
2Keepmeinmind , 119J. Rosario4-2-3Robertino Diodoro
3Speaker's Corner , 119J. Ortiz1-1-3William Mott
4Weyburn , 124P. Lopez4-2-4James Jerkens
5I Am Redeemed , 119A. Adorno1-1-2Penny Pearce
6Bourbonic , 124K. Carmouche3-5-13Todd Pletcher
7Hot Rod Charlie , 124F. Prat7-2-3Doug O'Neill
8Midnight Bourbon , 124R. Santana, Jr.2-6-2Steven Asmussen
9Medina Spirit , 126J. Velazquez1-3-1Bob Baffert
10Americanrevolution , 122L. Saez1-1-1Todd Pletcher

13th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

Alphabet Soup Handicap

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1You Must Chill (L), 126F. Pennington1-3-1Jamie Ness
2Stonegate (L), 117P. Lopez1-2-5Louis Linder, Jr.
3Irish Cork (L), 121A. Rodriguez3-3-4John Servis
4Saratoga Jack (L), 120J. Laprida6-8-8Miguel Vera
5Papal Law (L), 120R. Silvera4-2-7Robert Wolfe, Jr.
6Prince of Rain (L), 119I. Beato3-1-3Michael Zalalas
7Wait for It (L), 126A. Nunez5-1-1Edward Coletti, Jr.
8Someday Jones (L), 119R. Santana, Jr.4-2-4Juan Vazquez
9Saint Marco (L), 117R. Rosado4-4-3Margaret Alexander
10Missin the Big Dog (L), 119K. Carmouche6-5-4Anthony Farrior
11Viski Jones (L), 120A. Chavez1-2-4Odin Londono, Jr.

