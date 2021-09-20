1st-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Alice Harper , 118
|L. Saez
|x-x-x
|Guadalupe Preciado
|2
|Argentina Girl , 118
|R. Santana, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Juan Vazquez
|3
|Golden Essence , 118
|A. Crispin
|2-x-x
|Uriah St. Lewis
|4
|Darling Donna , 118
|P. Lopez
|3-x-x
|Vladimir Cerin
|5
|Veinte , 118
|J. Correa
|x-x-x
|Bobbi Hawthorne
|6
|Bienvenue , 118
|A. Adorno
|5-x-x
|Uriah St. Lewis
|7
|Crazy Serena , 118
|S. Gonzalez
|3-x-x
|Marya Montoya
|8
|Morning Matcha , 118
|K. Carmouche
|2-2-3
|Robert Reid, Jr.
|9
|Sebago Lake , 118
|J. Rosario
|8-x-x
|Philip Antonacci
|10
|One Wild Woman , 118
|L. Ocasio
|x-x-x
|Louis Linder, Jr.
|11
|Bellita , 118
|G. Milan
|2-x-x
|J. Servis
|12
|Stern Chaser , 118
|J. Ortiz
|x-x-x
|Michael Matz
|13
|Twodogsfourcats , 118
|F. Pennington
|x-x-x
|Louis Linder, Jr.
2nd-$50,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Flashing Diamond (L), 126
|F. Pennington
|1-2-2
|Jacinto Solis
|2
|Le Petite Papillon (L), 113
|A. Hernandez
|6-2-1
|Patricia Farro
|3
|Miss Loyalty (L), 123
|A. Salgado
|5-3-5
|Woodrow Lott
|4
|Love On Fire (L), 123
|R. Silvera
|3-2-3
|Alfredo Velazquez
|5
|Bayleaf (L), 123
|L. Ocasio
|1-3-1
|Louis Linder, Jr.
|6
|Bucks Some (L), 123
|S. Gonzalez
|2-4-3
|Robert Mosco
|7
|Miss Dillingham (L), 123
|L. Rivera
|1-4-4
|Michael Pino
|8
|Charity Stripe (L), 123
|D. Haddock
|5-3-4
|Patricia Farro
|9
|Caramel Cream (L), 123
|J. Laprida
|3-2-4
|Eli Betancourt
|10
|Always Talking (L), 123
|J. Gonzalez
|4-3-5
|Howard Brown, Jr.
|11
|Dreaming Diamonds (L), 123
|A. Castillo
|5-1-3
|Josue Arce
3rd-$50,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Geebert (L), 123
|S. Gonzalez
|5-1-1
|Robert Mosco
|2
|Silver Edge (L), 123
|J. Laprida
|2-5-1
|Ralph Riviezzo
|3
|My Train (L), 123
|J. Correa
|6-9-6
|Alejandro Maymo
|4
|Federal Case (L), 123
|D. Haddock
|4-5-5
|Jaime Bravo-Estrada
|5
|Catch Fire (L), 123
|J. Hernandez
|7-3-2
|Leslye Bouchard
|6
|Manahawkin (L), 113
|A. Hernandez
|1-4-2
|Martin Thompson
|7
|Sevier (L), 126
|F. Pennington
|1-5-1
|Jamie Ness
|8
|Twixy Cat (L), 123
|A. Adorno
|6-2-2
|Carlos Milian
|9
|Borsa Vento (L), 123
|A. Castillo
|2-5-2
|Ronald Dandy
|10
|Genghis (L), 123
|R. Rosado
|2-5-8
|Luis Collazo
|11
|Louie's Wish (L), 126
|J. Nguyen
|1-9-1
|Juan Vazquez
4th-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|My Cousin Rich (L), 121
|R. Santana, Jr.
|5-2-3
|Juan Vazquez
|2
|Bode O (L), 121
|F. Pennington
|2-4-4
|Juan Vazquez
|3
|Semper Fidelis , 121
|K. Carmouche
|11-5-2
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|4
|Go Lime (L), 121
|A. Crispin
|4-4-5
|Uriah St. Lewis
|5
|Doctor Doom (L), 121
|F. Pennington
|6-2-3
|John Servis
|6
|O'Brien (L), 114
|C. Gilardo
|3-6-6
|David Dotolo
|7
|Johnny Swish , 121
|R. Silvera
|x-x-x
|Jamie Ness
|8
|Ruffy (L), 121
|D. Haddock
|7-4-5
|Howard Brown, Jr.
|9
|Alpha's Candy Man (L), 121
|J. Burke
|8-3-5
|James Nicholson, Jr.
|10
|Its About My Time (L), 121
|J. Nguyen
|x-x-x
|Melecio Guerrero
|11
|The Honorable One (L), 121
|J. Hernandez
|6-x-x
|Todd Beattie
|12
|Motion Picture (L), 126
|L. Saez
|4-x-x
|Kelly Breen
|13
|Outworknforakiss , 121
|L. Ocasio
|6-x-x
|Carlos Milian
|14
|Bet On Gret , 121
|A. Castillo
|x-x-x
|Patricia Farro
|15
|Flying With Angels (L), 121
|J. Rosario
|3-7-6
|Kelly Rubley
|16
|Stella's Tour , 121
|S. Gonzalez
|x-x-x
|Patricia Farro
5th-$80,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Smarten Up , 118
|A. Salgado
|x-x-x
|Alfredo Velazquez
|2
|Southern Runner , 118
|J. Correa
|6-x-x
|Alfredo Velazquez
|3
|Onlygodcanjudgeme , 118
|D. Haddock
|x-x-x
|Uriah St. Lewis
|4
|Brindisi , 118
|K. Carmouche
|4-x-x
|John Servis
|5
|Egot a Poker Face , 118
|J. Gonzalez
|6-x-x
|Harold Wyner
|6
|Kenner , 118
|R. Silvera
|5-5-x
|Jamie Ness
|7
|Noneedtoworry , 118
|S. Gonzalez
|6-x-x
|Herold Whylie
|8
|Gunfighter , 118
|L. Saez
|2-x-x
|Kelly Breen
|9
|Just Jeremy , 118
|L. Ocasio
|4-4-4
|William Hogan Jr.
|10
|Supreme Being , 118
|A. Crispin
|5-5-x
|Uriah St. Lewis
|11
|Eloquist , 118
|F. Pennington
|6-x-x
|Robert Reid, Jr.
|12
|Vine Jet , 118
|A. Adorno
|3-2-x
|John Dunn
|13
|Dangnabbit , 118
|F. Pennington
|8-3-x
|Robert Reid, Jr.
6th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth
Plum Pretty Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Vault (L), 128
|J. Rosario
|2-5-6
|Brad Cox
|2
|Promised Storm (L), 122
|L. Ocasio
|2-4-2
|Regina Brennan
|3
|Ninetypercentbrynn (L), 120
|S. Gonzalez
|4-1-1
|Robert Reid, Jr.
|4
|Precious (L), 128
|F. Pennington
|1-3-2
|John Servis
|5
|Trolley Ride (L), 128
|K. Carmouche
|3-4-2
|T. Bernard Houghton
|6
|Chub Wagon (L), 128
|J. Torres
|1-2-1
|Guadalupe Preciado
|7
|Marion Francis (L), 120
|F. Geroux
|3-4-1
|Brad Cox
|8
|Amen Sylvia (L), 122
|.
|7-1-4
|Timothy Shea
7th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
Parx Dirt Mile Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dreams Untold (L), 122
|F. Pennington
|2-9-5
|John Servis
|2
|West Will Power (L), 124
|L. Saez
|2-2-4
|Kelly Breen
|3
|Mind Control (L), 126
|J. Velazquez
|4-1-7
|Todd Pletcher
|4
|Thorny Tale (L), 122
|R. Silvera
|1-1-2
|Jamie Ness
|5
|Rock On Luke (L), 122
|P. Lopez
|3-2-5
|Regina Brennan
|6
|Silver State (L), 126
|R. Santana, Jr.
|3-1-1
|Steven Asmussen
|7
|Warrior's Charge (L), 122
|F. Geroux
|9-2-6
|Brad Cox
|8
|Informative , 126
|A. Crispin
|7-5-1
|Uriah St. Lewis
8th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Half
Greenwood Cup Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Forewarned , 120
|A. Crispin
|6-2-5
|Uriah St. Lewis
|2
|Math Wizard , 120
|R. Santana, Jr.
|3-9-4
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|3
|Moretti , 126
|L. Saez
|7-3-4
|Todd Pletcher
|4
|Magic Michael , 120
|F. Pennington
|7-2-2
|Jamie Ness
|5
|Shooger Ray Too , 120
|K. Carmouche
|2-2-1
|J. Servis
|6
|Lookin At Roses , 120
|.
|2-1-5
|Guadalupe Preciado
|7
|Sheer Flattery , 120
|.
|1-1-1
|Louis Linder, Jr.
|8
|Sea Foam , 126
|J. Rosario
|1-1-6
|Michelle Giangiulio
|9
|Last Samurai , 116
|J. Court
|9-1-2
|Dallas Stewart
9th-$300,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)
Turf Monster Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Beer Can Man , 119
|F. Prat
|1-2-3
|Mark Glatt
|2
|Amblin Man , 121
|D. Haddock
|5-5-5
|Bryant Taylor
|3
|Smooth B , 121
|F. Pennington
|2-4-1
|Robert Reid, Jr.
|4
|Carotari , 126
|L. Saez
|2-3-5
|Brian Lynch
|5
|Firecrow , 126
|J. Rosario
|1-4-2
|Ron Moquett
|6
|West Fork , 120
|J. Correa
|6-3-2
|Ernesto Padilla-Preciado
|7
|Belgrano , 126
|I. Castillo
|1-1-3
|Frank Russo
|8
|Caravel , 123
|J. Ortiz
|3-1-1
|H. Motion
|9
|Battle Station , 121
|K. Carmouche
|2-6-4
|Daniel Velazquez
|10
|The Connector , 121
|.
|2-3-1
|Mark Hoffman
|11
|Hollywood Talent , 121
|R. Santana, Jr.
|4-2-3
|Juan Vazquez
|12
|Admiral Abe , 126
|S. Gonzalez
|1-3-1
|Robert Mosco
|13
|King's House , 126
|J. Correa
|4-1-1
|Patrick Ashton
10th-$300,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs
Gallant Bob Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Real Talk , 124
|P. Lopez
|1-2-1
|Carlos David
|2
|Newbomb , 120
|J. Ortiz
|5-1-5
|Kelly Breen
|3
|Awesome Gerry , 120
|R. Santana, Jr.
|2-4-3
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|4
|Pickin' Time , 122
|L. Saez
|1-4-7
|Kelly Breen
|5
|Marvalous Mike , 122
|A. Adorno
|2-7-1
|Marya Montoya
|6
|Beren , 120
|F. Pennington
|1-7-1
|Robert Reid, Jr.
|7
|Jackie's Warrior , 126
|J. Rosario
|1-1-2
|Steven Asmussen
11th-$1,000,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth
Cotillion Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Obligatory , 118
|J. Ortiz
|5-2-1
|William Mott
|2
|Allworthy , 118
|F. Geroux
|3-4-1
|Saffie Joseph, Jr.
|3
|Will's Secret , 122
|J. Court
|4-6-3
|Dallas Stewart
|4
|Maracuja , 124
|K. Carmouche
|7-1-7
|Rob Atras
|5
|Army Wife , 122
|J. Rosario
|3-1-1
|Michael Maker
|6
|Clairiere , 122
|R. Santana, Jr.
|2-3-3
|Steven Asmussen
|7
|Private Mission , 122
|F. Prat
|1-1-4
|Bob Baffert
|8
|Always Carina , 118
|J. Velazquez
|4-2-1
|Chad Brown
|9
|Leader of the Band , 122
|F. Pennington
|2-1-3
|John Servis
12th-$1,000,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Eighth
Pennsylvania Derby
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Fulsome , 124
|F. Geroux
|1-3-1
|Brad Cox
|2
|Keepmeinmind , 119
|J. Rosario
|4-2-3
|Robertino Diodoro
|3
|Speaker's Corner , 119
|J. Ortiz
|1-1-3
|William Mott
|4
|Weyburn , 124
|P. Lopez
|4-2-4
|James Jerkens
|5
|I Am Redeemed , 119
|A. Adorno
|1-1-2
|Penny Pearce
|6
|Bourbonic , 124
|K. Carmouche
|3-5-13
|Todd Pletcher
|7
|Hot Rod Charlie , 124
|F. Prat
|7-2-3
|Doug O'Neill
|8
|Midnight Bourbon , 124
|R. Santana, Jr.
|2-6-2
|Steven Asmussen
|9
|Medina Spirit , 126
|J. Velazquez
|1-3-1
|Bob Baffert
|10
|Americanrevolution , 122
|L. Saez
|1-1-1
|Todd Pletcher
13th-$200,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
Alphabet Soup Handicap
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|You Must Chill (L), 126
|F. Pennington
|1-3-1
|Jamie Ness
|2
|Stonegate (L), 117
|P. Lopez
|1-2-5
|Louis Linder, Jr.
|3
|Irish Cork (L), 121
|A. Rodriguez
|3-3-4
|John Servis
|4
|Saratoga Jack (L), 120
|J. Laprida
|6-8-8
|Miguel Vera
|5
|Papal Law (L), 120
|R. Silvera
|4-2-7
|Robert Wolfe, Jr.
|6
|Prince of Rain (L), 119
|I. Beato
|3-1-3
|Michael Zalalas
|7
|Wait for It (L), 126
|A. Nunez
|5-1-1
|Edward Coletti, Jr.
|8
|Someday Jones (L), 119
|R. Santana, Jr.
|4-2-4
|Juan Vazquez
|9
|Saint Marco (L), 117
|R. Rosado
|4-4-3
|Margaret Alexander
|10
|Missin the Big Dog (L), 119
|K. Carmouche
|6-5-4
|Anthony Farrior
|11
|Viski Jones (L), 120
|A. Chavez
|1-2-4
|Odin Londono, Jr.
