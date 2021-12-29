1st-$23,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Centerfold Angel (L), 114
|A. Hernandez
|3-2-2
|Patricia Farro
|2
|Adhwaa (L), 121
|A. Bowman
|6-4-2
|Harold Wyner
|3
|Bella G (L), 121
|E. Rivera
|8-6-10
|Scott Lake
|4
|Double Doink (L), 121
|F. Pennington
|6-6-1
|John Servis
|5
|Lil Tater (L), 121
|L. Rivera
|5-3-4
|Ralph Riviezzo
|6
|Sour Mash (L), 124
|A. Castillo
|1-6-1
|Felix Flores-Coba
2nd-$18,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Spring Emperor (L), 121
|W. Torres
|5-2-7
|Angel Castillo Sanchez
|2
|Arithmetic , 121
|K. Carmouche
|5-1-4
|Jeffrey Englehart
|3
|Classified Info (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|3-5-3
|Louis Linder, Jr.
|4
|Yondering (L), 121
|A. Adorno
|9-8-5
|Jose Santaella-Calderon
|5
|Sight Line (L), 114
|A. Hernandez
|10-1-2
|Howard Brown, Jr.
|6
|American Roma (L), 121
|M. Sanchez
|6-3-1
|John Kirby
|7
|Starinthemaking (L), 124
|I. Beato
|1-3-4
|Miguel Rodriguez
3rd-$22,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Serious Happiness (L), 121
|D. Haddock
|6-4-6
|Uriah St. Lewis
|2
|Marianna Queen (L), 121
|J. Rangel
|2-7-1
|Bobbi Hawthorne
|3
|Quiet Please (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|3-3-3
|Michael Pino
|4
|Spectacular Now (L), 121
|G. Milan
|10-5-1
|Ralph Riviezzo
|5
|Lana (L), 121
|L. Rivera
|2-1-4
|Jorge Diaz
|6
|Go Metro Girl (L), 114
|A. Hernandez
|4-1-4
|Donald White
|7
|Londonderry (L), 121
|L. Ocasio
|5-5-4
|Louis Linder, Jr.
|8
|Moments to Saver (L), 121
|J. Cruz
|3-1-3
|Rafael Rohena
|9
|Abhaile (L), 121
|C. Torres
|6-2-7
|Eli Betancourt
4th-$23,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Go Skippy Go (L), 124
|J. Nguyen
|5-8-8
|Donovan Smith
|2
|Prefontaine (L), 124
|A. Adorno
|6-3-8
|Patrick Ashton
|3
|Verrazano Bridge (L), 124
|R. Silvera
|2-3-2
|Louis Linder, Jr.
|4
|Majestic Sky (L), 124
|S. Gonzalez
|4-10-11
|Ilkay Kantarmaci
|5
|Fred's Gonefishing (L), 117
|A. Hernandez
|4-4-6
|Howard Brown, Jr.
|6
|No Tolerance (L), 117
|E. Ignacio
|6-4-5
|Alexander Martinez
|7
|Enano (L), 124
|J. Laprida
|2-4-7
|Miguel Penaloza
|8
|About the Multiple , 124
|D. Haddock
|7-6-5
|Carlos Soto
5th-$26,000, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Perfect Direction , 121
|A. Bowman
|x-x-x
|Herold Whylie
|2
|Cup of Life (L), 114
|A. Hernandez
|2-3-7
|William Hogan Jr.
|3
|Lavendel , 121
|G. Milan
|x-x-x
|John Rodriguez
|4
|Brooklyn Mojo , 114
|C. Gilardo
|4-4-4
|Daniel Velazquez
|5
|Paper Mansion , 121
|F. Pennington
|9-3-x
|Harold Wyner
|6
|Beach Daze , 121
|E. Rivera
|5-2-8
|Farrel Mann
|7
|Daredevil Bull (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|2-3-x
|Michael Pino
|8
|Caliente Rum , 121
|A. Adorno
|7-x-x
|William Hogan Jr.
|9
|Seize the Whiskey , 121
|K. Carmouche
|6-5-8
|Steve Klesaris
6th-$26,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Le Petite Papillon (L), 114
|A. Hernandez
|2-4-1
|Michael Catalano, Jr.
|2
|Li'lbito'charm (L), 121
|D. Haddock
|4-2-2
|Ralph Riviezzo
|3
|Awesome Pal (L), 114
|E. Ignacio
|2-5-1
|Alexander Martinez
|4
|Special Risk (L), 114
|L. Flores, Jr
|6-6-2
|Jennie Wilhelm-Saldana
|5
|Sizzling Roma (L), 121
|S. Gonzalez
|7-2-2
|Scott Lake
|6
|Oceano Rosso (L), 121
|J. Gonzalez
|4-3-6
|William Hogan Jr.
|7
|Uno Tigress (L), 124
|M. Sanchez
|1-5-8
|Harold Wyner
|8
|Blue Shine (L), 121
|G. Milan
|8-6-3
|Kimberly Christman
|9
|What About Tonight (L), 124
|L. Ocasio
|1-3-4
|Miguel Penaloza
|10
|Reiterate (L), 121
|L. Rivera
|2-2-7
|Ruperto Perez
7th-$20,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|M I Six (M), 121
|L. Ocasio
|10-7-1
|Tina Cole-Davis
|2
|Heated Battle (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|2-1-9
|Michael Aro
|3
|Hachacha (L), 121
|J. Correa
|9-5-6
|Haleem Lee
|4
|Mr Clipboard (L), 121
|J. Berrios
|5-9-4
|Bernard Dunham
|5
|Maclean's Legacy (L), 121
|D. Haddock
|1-3-2
|Juan Vazquez
|6
|D Tachyon (L), 114
|C. Gilardo
|4-2-9
|Anthony D' Angelo
|7
|I Saw It All (L), 121
|A. Bowman
|2-4-5
|John McCaslin
|8
|E T's Deuces Wild (L), 121
|M. Sanchez
|8-6-4
|John Kirby
|9
|Extreme Force (L), 121
|L. Rivera
|6-7-6
|Juan Guerrero
|10
|Voy a Ti (L), 121
|A. Adorno
|11-8-8
|Jennie Wilhelm-Saldana
|11
|American Quality (L), 121
|A. Castillo
|5-2-5
|J. Guerrero
|12
|Sit Down Grandpa (L), 121
|J. Ocasio
|5-6-3
|Ernesto Padilla-Preciado
8th-$42,000, Maiden Special Weight, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Celtic Heart (L), 124
|D. Haddock
|5-3-6
|Uriah St. Lewis
|2
|Palace Supernova (L), 124
|M. Sanchez
|2-5-3
|Mark Shuman
|3
|Go Lime (L), 124
|S. Gonzalez
|6-6-9
|Uriah St. Lewis
|4
|Johnny Swish (L), 124
|J. Rodriguez
|5-2-7
|Jamie Ness
|5
|The Great Gazoo (L), 124
|F. Pennington
|2-5-5
|John Servis
|6
|Maximus Aurelius (L), 124
|R. Silvera
|4-7-5
|Kathleen Demasi
|7
|Mentalist , 124
|E. Rivera
|3-7-6
|Fenneka Bentley
|8
|Charger (L), 124
|K. Carmouche
|2-11-3
|Linda Rice
9th-$29,000, , 4-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Skipin On Orchard (L), 121
|M. Sanchez
|3-1-1
|Howard Brown, Jr.
|2
|Arrecife (L), 121
|A. Castillo
|4-5-7
|John Dunn
|3
|Sneakiness (L), 121
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|3-1-1
|Miguel Penaloza
|4
|Big City Bob (L), 124
|D. Haddock
|1-1-2
|Miguel Penaloza
|5
|Souper Fly Over (L), 121
|J. Rodriguez
|7-4-1
|Harold Wyner
|6
|Friendly Fella (L), 121
|J. Rosado
|4-2-6
|Claudio Gonzalez
|7
|Thundershook (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|3-4-5
|Jamie Ness
|8
|My Friends Beer (L), 121
|A. Nunez
|6-1-2
|Daniel Velazquez
10th-$21,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Niangua (L), 124
|L. Rivera
|1-2-5
|Jacinto Solis
|2
|Spirit Wolf (L), 124
|M. Sanchez
|1-9-3
|Howard Brown, Jr.
|3
|Sinashack (L), 121
|G. Milan
|8-9-1
|Carlos Soto
|4
|Diggers Diamond (L), 114
|A. Hernandez
|3-3-2
|Patricia Farro
|5
|Mamaigotthis (L), 121
|D. Haddock
|4-3-3
|John Rodriguez
|6
|Muchacho Macho (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|5-6-4
|Jamie Ness
|7
|Dr. Grunseich (L), 121
|J. Ocasio
|12-8-5
|J. Servis
|8
|Slew Tang Clan (L), 121
|S. Gonzalez
|2-3-6
|Louis Linder, Jr.
|9
|Wick (L), 114
|L. Flores, Jr
|8-4-1
|Jennie Wilhelm-Saldana
|10
|Load Up Moe (L), 114
|E. Ignacio
|6-6-3
|Patricia Farro
|11
|First Navy Admiral (L), 121
|J. Correa
|11-4-8
|Haleem Lee
|12
|Green Growth (L), 121
|A. Salgado
|11-10-7
|Leslye Bouchard
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.