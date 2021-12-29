1st-$23,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Centerfold Angel (L), 114A. Hernandez3-2-2Patricia Farro
2Adhwaa (L), 121A. Bowman6-4-2Harold Wyner
3Bella G (L), 121E. Rivera8-6-10Scott Lake
4Double Doink (L), 121F. Pennington6-6-1John Servis
5Lil Tater (L), 121L. Rivera5-3-4Ralph Riviezzo
6Sour Mash (L), 124A. Castillo1-6-1Felix Flores-Coba

2nd-$18,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Spring Emperor (L), 121W. Torres5-2-7Angel Castillo Sanchez
2Arithmetic , 121K. Carmouche5-1-4Jeffrey Englehart
3Classified Info (L), 121R. Silvera3-5-3Louis Linder, Jr.
4Yondering (L), 121A. Adorno9-8-5Jose Santaella-Calderon
5Sight Line (L), 114A. Hernandez10-1-2Howard Brown, Jr.
6American Roma (L), 121M. Sanchez6-3-1John Kirby
7Starinthemaking (L), 124I. Beato1-3-4Miguel Rodriguez

3rd-$22,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Serious Happiness (L), 121D. Haddock6-4-6Uriah St. Lewis
2Marianna Queen (L), 121J. Rangel2-7-1Bobbi Hawthorne
3Quiet Please (L), 121R. Silvera3-3-3Michael Pino
4Spectacular Now (L), 121G. Milan10-5-1Ralph Riviezzo
5Lana (L), 121L. Rivera2-1-4Jorge Diaz
6Go Metro Girl (L), 114A. Hernandez4-1-4Donald White
7Londonderry (L), 121L. Ocasio5-5-4Louis Linder, Jr.
8Moments to Saver (L), 121J. Cruz3-1-3Rafael Rohena
9Abhaile (L), 121C. Torres6-2-7Eli Betancourt

4th-$23,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Go Skippy Go (L), 124J. Nguyen5-8-8Donovan Smith
2Prefontaine (L), 124A. Adorno6-3-8Patrick Ashton
3Verrazano Bridge (L), 124R. Silvera2-3-2Louis Linder, Jr.
4Majestic Sky (L), 124S. Gonzalez4-10-11Ilkay Kantarmaci
5Fred's Gonefishing (L), 117A. Hernandez4-4-6Howard Brown, Jr.
6No Tolerance (L), 117E. Ignacio6-4-5Alexander Martinez
7Enano (L), 124J. Laprida2-4-7Miguel Penaloza
8About the Multiple , 124D. Haddock7-6-5Carlos Soto

5th-$26,000, Maiden Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Perfect Direction , 121A. Bowmanx-x-xHerold Whylie
2Cup of Life (L), 114A. Hernandez2-3-7William Hogan Jr.
3Lavendel , 121G. Milanx-x-xJohn Rodriguez
4Brooklyn Mojo , 114C. Gilardo4-4-4Daniel Velazquez
5Paper Mansion , 121F. Pennington9-3-xHarold Wyner
6Beach Daze , 121E. Rivera5-2-8Farrel Mann
7Daredevil Bull (L), 121R. Silvera2-3-xMichael Pino
8Caliente Rum , 121A. Adorno7-x-xWilliam Hogan Jr.
9Seize the Whiskey , 121K. Carmouche6-5-8Steve Klesaris

6th-$26,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Le Petite Papillon (L), 114A. Hernandez2-4-1Michael Catalano, Jr.
2Li'lbito'charm (L), 121D. Haddock4-2-2Ralph Riviezzo
3Awesome Pal (L), 114E. Ignacio2-5-1Alexander Martinez
4Special Risk (L), 114L. Flores, Jr6-6-2Jennie Wilhelm-Saldana
5Sizzling Roma (L), 121S. Gonzalez7-2-2Scott Lake
6Oceano Rosso (L), 121J. Gonzalez4-3-6William Hogan Jr.
7Uno Tigress (L), 124M. Sanchez1-5-8Harold Wyner
8Blue Shine (L), 121G. Milan8-6-3Kimberly Christman
9What About Tonight (L), 124L. Ocasio1-3-4Miguel Penaloza
10Reiterate (L), 121L. Rivera2-2-7Ruperto Perez

7th-$20,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1M I Six (M), 121L. Ocasio10-7-1Tina Cole-Davis
2Heated Battle (L), 121R. Silvera2-1-9Michael Aro
3Hachacha (L), 121J. Correa9-5-6Haleem Lee
4Mr Clipboard (L), 121J. Berrios5-9-4Bernard Dunham
5Maclean's Legacy (L), 121D. Haddock1-3-2Juan Vazquez
6D Tachyon (L), 114C. Gilardo4-2-9Anthony D' Angelo
7I Saw It All (L), 121A. Bowman2-4-5John McCaslin
8E T's Deuces Wild (L), 121M. Sanchez8-6-4John Kirby
9Extreme Force (L), 121L. Rivera6-7-6Juan Guerrero
10Voy a Ti (L), 121A. Adorno11-8-8Jennie Wilhelm-Saldana
11American Quality (L), 121A. Castillo5-2-5J. Guerrero
12Sit Down Grandpa (L), 121J. Ocasio5-6-3Ernesto Padilla-Preciado

8th-$42,000, Maiden Special Weight, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Celtic Heart (L), 124D. Haddock5-3-6Uriah St. Lewis
2Palace Supernova (L), 124M. Sanchez2-5-3Mark Shuman
3Go Lime (L), 124S. Gonzalez6-6-9Uriah St. Lewis
4Johnny Swish (L), 124J. Rodriguez5-2-7Jamie Ness
5The Great Gazoo (L), 124F. Pennington2-5-5John Servis
6Maximus Aurelius (L), 124R. Silvera4-7-5Kathleen Demasi
7Mentalist , 124E. Rivera3-7-6Fenneka Bentley
8Charger (L), 124K. Carmouche2-11-3Linda Rice

9th-$29,000, , 4-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Skipin On Orchard (L), 121M. Sanchez3-1-1Howard Brown, Jr.
2Arrecife (L), 121A. Castillo4-5-7John Dunn
3Sneakiness (L), 121J. Vargas, Jr.3-1-1Miguel Penaloza
4Big City Bob (L), 124D. Haddock1-1-2Miguel Penaloza
5Souper Fly Over (L), 121J. Rodriguez7-4-1Harold Wyner
6Friendly Fella (L), 121J. Rosado4-2-6Claudio Gonzalez
7Thundershook (L), 121R. Silvera3-4-5Jamie Ness
8My Friends Beer (L), 121A. Nunez6-1-2Daniel Velazquez

10th-$21,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Niangua (L), 124L. Rivera1-2-5Jacinto Solis
2Spirit Wolf (L), 124M. Sanchez1-9-3Howard Brown, Jr.
3Sinashack (L), 121G. Milan8-9-1Carlos Soto
4Diggers Diamond (L), 114A. Hernandez3-3-2Patricia Farro
5Mamaigotthis (L), 121D. Haddock4-3-3John Rodriguez
6Muchacho Macho (L), 121R. Silvera5-6-4Jamie Ness
7Dr. Grunseich (L), 121J. Ocasio12-8-5J. Servis
8Slew Tang Clan (L), 121S. Gonzalez2-3-6Louis Linder, Jr.
9Wick (L), 114L. Flores, Jr8-4-1Jennie Wilhelm-Saldana
10Load Up Moe (L), 114E. Ignacio6-6-3Patricia Farro
11First Navy Admiral (L), 121J. Correa11-4-8Haleem Lee
12Green Growth (L), 121A. Salgado11-10-7Leslye Bouchard

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you