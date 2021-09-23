1st-$19,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Miss Jasser (L), 124R. Parish4-4-6Trevor Gallimore8/1
2Get Over It (L), 124A. Castillo8-9-9Angel Castillo Sanchez20/1
3Divine Choice (L), 121R. Silvera4-5-5Jamie Ness6/5
4Government Girl (L), 121J. Lapridax-x-xMichelle Castillo10/1
5Irish Jumper (L), 121J. Correa2-8-5Donald White9/2
6Sweet Savage (L), 121A. Bowman3-4-3Harold Wyner5/2

2nd-$21,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1American River (L), 121S. Gonzalez3-2-4James Nicholson, Jr.10/1
2Wye Mumbo (L), 114C. Gilardo4-7-5Howard Brown, Jr.10/1
3El Dulzura (L), 121D. Haddock6-5-5Miguel Penaloza10/1
4J Wass (L), 121A. Castillo5-1-2Kathleen Demasi5/2
5Slew Tang Clan (L), 121R. Silvera7-7-6Louis Linder, Jr.6/1
6Martial Eagle (L), 121L. Rivera4-4-4Armand Correnti6/1
7Comfortably Cool (L), 124P. Lopez1-1-5Scott Lake7/2
8Refi (L), 121A. Nunez5-1-9Joseph Taylor9/2

3rd-$26,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Roan Mountain (L), 124J. Correa1-3-2Bobbi Hawthorne7/2
2Big Bad Bud (L), 121J. Gonzalez4-1-7Michael Pino5/1
3Honorable Service (L), 121S. Gonzalez5-6-3Michael Moore8/1
4Ruby Bleu (L), 121K. Carmouche4-4-4Joseph Taylor3/1
5They Shot Sonny (L), 121R. Silvera3-1-1Jamie Ness8/5
6Irish Colonel (L), 121L. Rivera8-3-1Ruperto Perez12/1

4th-$23,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Russian Runner (L), 121L. Villanueva4-5-3Jose Santaella-Calderon6/1
2Master of War (L), 121A. Salgado4-6-4Alexander Martinez6/1
3Austin Whylie (L), 121R. Mitchell5-6-3Herold Whylie12/1
4Uptown Shoes (L), 124L. Rivera3-x-xDee Curry8/1
5Dinna Fash (L), 127J. Correa2-6-8Carolyn Bradford8/1
6Impossebull (L), 127A. Bowman6-6-9Brenda Wilson20/1
7Dream of Warrior (L), 121D. Haddock4-2-5Jorge Diaz3/1
8Mr. Tuttle (L), 121A. Adorno3-7-5Jamie Ness7/2

5th-$40,000, Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tweety Kitten (L), 121R. Parish7-7-6James Nicholson, Jr.20/1
2Natoma (L), 121L. Ocasio2-4-3Louis Linder, Jr.6/1
3Tokyo (L), 121F. Pennington1-3-4Jamie Ness6/1
4Current Situation (L), 121A. Adorno7-5-4John Servis5/1
5Janelle Dreams (L), 121R. Rosado3-3-6Scott Lake9/5
6Subsidiary (L), 121A. Salgado8-7-4Juan Vazquez3/1
7Tomarie (L), 121J. Hernandez5-5-5Leslye Bouchard8/1
8Postino's Idol (L), 121J. Torres3-2-1Douglas Nunn10/1
9Five Alarm Robin (L), 121K. Carmouche3-1-5Michelle Nevin15/1
10Instinctive (L), 121P. Lopez1-1-3Michael Moore20/1

6th-$19,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Forman the Foreman (L), 124I. Beato1-1-2Miguel Rodriguez9/2
2Strawberry Red (L), 121D. Haddock5-5-5Jaime Bravo-Estrada7/2
3Out of Line (L), 121J. Correa10-3-8Alejandro Maymo15/1
4Dr. Devera's Way (L), 121R. Silvera1-1-6Michael Pino9/5
5Dubrovsky (L), 121R. Mitchell5-10-1Donovan Smith10/1
6Fried Rice King (L), 121A. Bowman2-1-4John McCaslin4/1
7Trusting Friend (L), 124M. Sanchez1-4-4Philip Aristone8/1
8Tactical Pursuit (L), 121J. Nguyen8-5-4Everton Smith20/1

7th-$42,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1A Bit Bad N Boujee (L), 121R. Rosado2-6-3Carlos Milian12/1
2Brooklyn Heights (L), 124C. Marquez7-4-2Uriah St. Lewis12/1
3Bellswillberinging (L), 121R. Silvera8-4-4Gary Contessa9/2
4Super Duper Fly (L), 121J. Laprida9-5-xDee Curry10/1
5God Still Loves Me (M), 121J. Torres4-x-xRamon Martin12/1
6Funny Enough (L), 124J. Ruizx-x-xMiguel Vera5/2
7Vino Y Queso (L), 121P. Lopez2-3-xGuadalupe Preciado9/5
8She'sfirstclass (L), 124S. Gonzalez5-6-5Herold Whylie15/1

8th-$45,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Seven and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Screen Saver (L), 121S. Gonzalez5-4-3Scott Lake15/1
2Mean Machine (L), 118F. Pennington3-1-2Guadalupe Preciado9/2
3Black Light (L), 121C. Marquez6-8-6Uriah St. Lewis20/1
4Lease (L), 118P. Lopez2-2-1Guadalupe Preciado6/1
5Get Set (L), 124J. Bisono1-4-6Steve Klesaris8/1
6Pylon (L), 118A. Nunez6-6-11Joseph Taylor20/1
7Rebel Traveller (L), 121J. Correa9-4-1Carolyn Bradford20/1
8Artistic Endeavor (L), 118V. Carrasco2-2-2Edward Graham7/2
9Know It Now (L), 121M. Sanchez3-3-4Philip Aristone12/1
10Successful Cure (L), 121L. Ocasio7-1-3Ernesto Padilla-Preciado15/1
11Bellarmine Hall (L), 121R. Silvera5-3-1Jamie Ness6/1
12Voy a Ti (L), 118W. Torres6-8-8Jennie Wilhelm-Saldana20/1
13Social Group (L), 124R. Silvera1-3-4Michael Pino4/1
14Mongolian Hero (L), 121A. Adorno2-1-2Nick Canani5/1
15Why Why Paul Why (L), 124A. Adorno1-2-1Penny Pearce8/5

9th-$18,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Thomas Knight (L), 121L. Rivera6-4-3Joseph Taylor15/1
2Mass Appeal (L), 121J. Gonzalez3-1-5James Nicholson, Jr.7/2
3Big City Ralph (L), 121A. Bowman5-2-7Harold Wyner4/1
4Don't Make It Easy (L), 121J. Laprida5-6-5Jose Santaella-Calderon12/1
5Hard West (L), 121A. Nunez7-4-6Armand Correnti9/2
6Staynsidethecircle (L), 111A. Hernandez6-9-8Kimberly Christman15/1
7Mach Trial (L), 121A. Castillo7-7-6Elias Tapsas6/1
8Lawyer Roy (L), 121J. Hernandez1-8-3Luis Collazo8/1
9Smart Royal T (L), 124A. Salgado1-6-5Alejandro Maymo8/1
10Goldenlineof (L), 121R. Silvera3-2-2Michael Pino5/1

