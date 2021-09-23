1st-$19,000, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Miss Jasser (L), 124
|R. Parish
|4-4-6
|Trevor Gallimore
|8/1
|2
|Get Over It (L), 124
|A. Castillo
|8-9-9
|Angel Castillo Sanchez
|20/1
|3
|Divine Choice (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|4-5-5
|Jamie Ness
|6/5
|4
|Government Girl (L), 121
|J. Laprida
|x-x-x
|Michelle Castillo
|10/1
|5
|Irish Jumper (L), 121
|J. Correa
|2-8-5
|Donald White
|9/2
|6
|Sweet Savage (L), 121
|A. Bowman
|3-4-3
|Harold Wyner
|5/2
2nd-$21,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|American River (L), 121
|S. Gonzalez
|3-2-4
|James Nicholson, Jr.
|10/1
|2
|Wye Mumbo (L), 114
|C. Gilardo
|4-7-5
|Howard Brown, Jr.
|10/1
|3
|El Dulzura (L), 121
|D. Haddock
|6-5-5
|Miguel Penaloza
|10/1
|4
|J Wass (L), 121
|A. Castillo
|5-1-2
|Kathleen Demasi
|5/2
|5
|Slew Tang Clan (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|7-7-6
|Louis Linder, Jr.
|6/1
|6
|Martial Eagle (L), 121
|L. Rivera
|4-4-4
|Armand Correnti
|6/1
|7
|Comfortably Cool (L), 124
|P. Lopez
|1-1-5
|Scott Lake
|7/2
|8
|Refi (L), 121
|A. Nunez
|5-1-9
|Joseph Taylor
|9/2
3rd-$26,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Roan Mountain (L), 124
|J. Correa
|1-3-2
|Bobbi Hawthorne
|7/2
|2
|Big Bad Bud (L), 121
|J. Gonzalez
|4-1-7
|Michael Pino
|5/1
|3
|Honorable Service (L), 121
|S. Gonzalez
|5-6-3
|Michael Moore
|8/1
|4
|Ruby Bleu (L), 121
|K. Carmouche
|4-4-4
|Joseph Taylor
|3/1
|5
|They Shot Sonny (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|3-1-1
|Jamie Ness
|8/5
|6
|Irish Colonel (L), 121
|L. Rivera
|8-3-1
|Ruperto Perez
|12/1
4th-$23,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Russian Runner (L), 121
|L. Villanueva
|4-5-3
|Jose Santaella-Calderon
|6/1
|2
|Master of War (L), 121
|A. Salgado
|4-6-4
|Alexander Martinez
|6/1
|3
|Austin Whylie (L), 121
|R. Mitchell
|5-6-3
|Herold Whylie
|12/1
|4
|Uptown Shoes (L), 124
|L. Rivera
|3-x-x
|Dee Curry
|8/1
|5
|Dinna Fash (L), 127
|J. Correa
|2-6-8
|Carolyn Bradford
|8/1
|6
|Impossebull (L), 127
|A. Bowman
|6-6-9
|Brenda Wilson
|20/1
|7
|Dream of Warrior (L), 121
|D. Haddock
|4-2-5
|Jorge Diaz
|3/1
|8
|Mr. Tuttle (L), 121
|A. Adorno
|3-7-5
|Jamie Ness
|7/2
5th-$40,000, Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tweety Kitten (L), 121
|R. Parish
|7-7-6
|James Nicholson, Jr.
|20/1
|2
|Natoma (L), 121
|L. Ocasio
|2-4-3
|Louis Linder, Jr.
|6/1
|3
|Tokyo (L), 121
|F. Pennington
|1-3-4
|Jamie Ness
|6/1
|4
|Current Situation (L), 121
|A. Adorno
|7-5-4
|John Servis
|5/1
|5
|Janelle Dreams (L), 121
|R. Rosado
|3-3-6
|Scott Lake
|9/5
|6
|Subsidiary (L), 121
|A. Salgado
|8-7-4
|Juan Vazquez
|3/1
|7
|Tomarie (L), 121
|J. Hernandez
|5-5-5
|Leslye Bouchard
|8/1
|8
|Postino's Idol (L), 121
|J. Torres
|3-2-1
|Douglas Nunn
|10/1
|9
|Five Alarm Robin (L), 121
|K. Carmouche
|3-1-5
|Michelle Nevin
|15/1
|10
|Instinctive (L), 121
|P. Lopez
|1-1-3
|Michael Moore
|20/1
6th-$19,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Forman the Foreman (L), 124
|I. Beato
|1-1-2
|Miguel Rodriguez
|9/2
|2
|Strawberry Red (L), 121
|D. Haddock
|5-5-5
|Jaime Bravo-Estrada
|7/2
|3
|Out of Line (L), 121
|J. Correa
|10-3-8
|Alejandro Maymo
|15/1
|4
|Dr. Devera's Way (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|1-1-6
|Michael Pino
|9/5
|5
|Dubrovsky (L), 121
|R. Mitchell
|5-10-1
|Donovan Smith
|10/1
|6
|Fried Rice King (L), 121
|A. Bowman
|2-1-4
|John McCaslin
|4/1
|7
|Trusting Friend (L), 124
|M. Sanchez
|1-4-4
|Philip Aristone
|8/1
|8
|Tactical Pursuit (L), 121
|J. Nguyen
|8-5-4
|Everton Smith
|20/1
7th-$42,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|A Bit Bad N Boujee (L), 121
|R. Rosado
|2-6-3
|Carlos Milian
|12/1
|2
|Brooklyn Heights (L), 124
|C. Marquez
|7-4-2
|Uriah St. Lewis
|12/1
|3
|Bellswillberinging (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|8-4-4
|Gary Contessa
|9/2
|4
|Super Duper Fly (L), 121
|J. Laprida
|9-5-x
|Dee Curry
|10/1
|5
|God Still Loves Me (M), 121
|J. Torres
|4-x-x
|Ramon Martin
|12/1
|6
|Funny Enough (L), 124
|J. Ruiz
|x-x-x
|Miguel Vera
|5/2
|7
|Vino Y Queso (L), 121
|P. Lopez
|2-3-x
|Guadalupe Preciado
|9/5
|8
|She'sfirstclass (L), 124
|S. Gonzalez
|5-6-5
|Herold Whylie
|15/1
8th-$45,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Seven and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Screen Saver (L), 121
|S. Gonzalez
|5-4-3
|Scott Lake
|15/1
|2
|Mean Machine (L), 118
|F. Pennington
|3-1-2
|Guadalupe Preciado
|9/2
|3
|Black Light (L), 121
|C. Marquez
|6-8-6
|Uriah St. Lewis
|20/1
|4
|Lease (L), 118
|P. Lopez
|2-2-1
|Guadalupe Preciado
|6/1
|5
|Get Set (L), 124
|J. Bisono
|1-4-6
|Steve Klesaris
|8/1
|6
|Pylon (L), 118
|A. Nunez
|6-6-11
|Joseph Taylor
|20/1
|7
|Rebel Traveller (L), 121
|J. Correa
|9-4-1
|Carolyn Bradford
|20/1
|8
|Artistic Endeavor (L), 118
|V. Carrasco
|2-2-2
|Edward Graham
|7/2
|9
|Know It Now (L), 121
|M. Sanchez
|3-3-4
|Philip Aristone
|12/1
|10
|Successful Cure (L), 121
|L. Ocasio
|7-1-3
|Ernesto Padilla-Preciado
|15/1
|11
|Bellarmine Hall (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|5-3-1
|Jamie Ness
|6/1
|12
|Voy a Ti (L), 118
|W. Torres
|6-8-8
|Jennie Wilhelm-Saldana
|20/1
|13
|Social Group (L), 124
|R. Silvera
|1-3-4
|Michael Pino
|4/1
|14
|Mongolian Hero (L), 121
|A. Adorno
|2-1-2
|Nick Canani
|5/1
|15
|Why Why Paul Why (L), 124
|A. Adorno
|1-2-1
|Penny Pearce
|8/5
9th-$18,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Thomas Knight (L), 121
|L. Rivera
|6-4-3
|Joseph Taylor
|15/1
|2
|Mass Appeal (L), 121
|J. Gonzalez
|3-1-5
|James Nicholson, Jr.
|7/2
|3
|Big City Ralph (L), 121
|A. Bowman
|5-2-7
|Harold Wyner
|4/1
|4
|Don't Make It Easy (L), 121
|J. Laprida
|5-6-5
|Jose Santaella-Calderon
|12/1
|5
|Hard West (L), 121
|A. Nunez
|7-4-6
|Armand Correnti
|9/2
|6
|Staynsidethecircle (L), 111
|A. Hernandez
|6-9-8
|Kimberly Christman
|15/1
|7
|Mach Trial (L), 121
|A. Castillo
|7-7-6
|Elias Tapsas
|6/1
|8
|Lawyer Roy (L), 121
|J. Hernandez
|1-8-3
|Luis Collazo
|8/1
|9
|Smart Royal T (L), 124
|A. Salgado
|1-6-5
|Alejandro Maymo
|8/1
|10
|Goldenlineof (L), 121
|R. Silvera
|3-2-2
|Michael Pino
|5/1
