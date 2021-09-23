1st_$19,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Miss Jasser124Government Girl121
Get Over It124Irish Jumper121
Divine Choice121Sweet Savage121

2nd_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 7f.

American River121Slew Tang Clan121
Wye Mumbo114Martial Eagle121
El Dulzura121Comfortably Cool124
J Wass121Refi121

3rd_$26,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 7f.

Roan Mountain124Ruby Bleu121
Big Bad Bud121They Shot Sonny121
Honorable Service121Irish Colonel121

4th_$23,000, wvr mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f.

Russian Runner121Dinna Fash127
Master of War121Impossebull127
Austin Whylie121Dream of Warrior121
Uptown Shoes124Mr. Tuttle121

5th_$40,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Tweety Kitten121Subsidiary121
Natoma121Tomarie121
Tokyo121Postino's Idol121
Current Situation121Five Alarm Robin121
Janelle Dreams121Instinctive121

6th_$19,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Forman the Foreman124Dubrovsky121
Strawberry Red121Fried Rice King121
Out of Line121Trusting Friend124
Dr. Devera's Way121Tactical Pursuit121

7th_$42,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

A Bit Bad N Boujee121God Still Loves Me121
Brooklyn Heights124Funny Enough124
Bellswillberinging121Vino Y Queso121
Super Duper Fly121She'sfirstclass124

8th_$45,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 7½f.

Screen Saver121Know It Now121
Mean Machine118Successful Cure121
Black Light121Bellarmine Hall121
Lease118Voy a Ti118
Get Set124Social Group124
Pylon118Mongolian Hero121
Rebel Traveller121Why Why Paul Why124
Artistic Endeavor118

9th_$18,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Thomas Knight121Staynsidethecircle111
Mass Appeal121Mach Trial121
Big City Ralph121Lawyer Roy121
Don't Make It Easy121Smart Royal T124
Hard West121Goldenlineof121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

