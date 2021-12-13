1st_$21,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.
|6 (6) Devine Dental (J.Berrios)
|20.00
|11.40
|5.20
|2 (2) Sacramento Q (D.Haddock)
|6.00
|3.20
|3 (3) Mucho Macho Eddie (R.Silvera)
|2.10
Off 12:11. Time 1:45.30. Fast. Also Ran_Tactical Plan, In Equality, Champers. Exacta (6-2) paid $125.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-3-1) paid $28.27. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-3) paid $80.85.
2nd_$19,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 11/8mi, clear.
|7 (7) Scoop Dawg (A.Hernandez)
|7.40
|2.60
|2.20
|4 (4) Verrazano Bridge (R.Silvera)
|2.10
|2.10
|5 (5) Prefontaine (A.Adorno)
|7.80
Off 12:38. Time 1:54.46. Fast. Also Ran_Fred's Gonefishing, Go Skippy Go, Factum Love Style, Rickie's Melody, Bester. Daily Double (6-7) paid $102.80. Exacta (7-4) paid $14.80. $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-5-6) paid $105.91. $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-5) paid $38.60.
3rd_$22,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, clear.
|7 (7) Refi (R.Silvera)
|10.40
|3.60
|3.00
|2 (2) Harper (J.Rodriguez)
|2.60
|2.20
|4 (4) Moon Pistol (M.Sanchez)
|3.40
Off 1:06. Time 1:17.21. Fast. Also Ran_Cobble Hill, Glacier Express, Weekend in Court, Fast Negotiations, Goldenlineof. $1 Pick 3 (6-7-7) 3 Correct Paid $241.90. Daily Double (7-7) paid $41.20. Exacta (7-2) paid $19.80. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-4-6) paid $6.05. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-4) paid $15.05.
4th_$22,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear.
|3 (3) Wishes and Dreams (A.Hernandez)
|7.20
|4.20
|2.80
|9 (8) Reiterate (D.Haddock)
|5.00
|3.40
|7 (6) Quiet Please (R.Silvera)
|3.60
Off 1:34. Time 1:19.50. Fast. Scratched_Grimhilde. Also Ran_Brazilian Bay, J J Loves Billy, Woman Flyer, Jenn's the Boss, Sweet Lilly Factum. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-7-7-3) 4 Correct Paid $416.00. $1 Pick 3 (7-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $94.30. Daily Double (7-3) paid $59.80. Exacta (3-9) paid $30.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-7-4) paid $30.11. $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-7) paid $39.95.
5th_$30,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear.
|3 (3) Peyton Elizabeth (R.Silvera)
|3.80
|2.60
|2.10
|6 (5) Centerfold Angel (A.Hernandez)
|4.80
|3.20
|1 (1) Disco Deja Vu (F.Pennington)
|4.00
Off 2:01. Time 1:24.14. Fast. Scratched_Long Distance Love. Also Ran_Assume, Quasar, Aegean Sea, Hay Nineteen. $1 Pick 3 (7-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $46.90. Daily Double (3-3) paid $15.80. Exacta (3-6) paid $21.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-1-7) paid $25.44. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-1) paid $23.55.
6th_$30,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, clear.
|8 (7) Yo Nessroundonkern (F.Pennington)
|7.20
|3.60
|2.20
|9 (8) Baton (J.Gonzalez)
|5.20
|3.80
|7 (6) Masrour (R.Silvera)
|4.40
Off 2:27. Time 1:14.11. Fast. Scratched_Dolice Vita. Also Ran_Mischievous Jones, Hotpot, Irish Exit, Fanelli, Buddyboysgotsense. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-3-3-8) 4 Correct Paid $110.25. $1 Pick 3 (3-3-8) 3 Correct Paid $33.50. Daily Double (3-8) paid $12.40. Exacta (8-9) paid $39.20. $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-7-4) paid $55.41. $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-7) paid $48.10.
7th_$28,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
|1 (1) Flashing Diamond (F.Pennington)
|2.20
|2.10
|2.10
|7 (5) Queen Breezy (D.Haddock)
|3.00
|2.20
|6 (4) Always Talking (J.Berrios)
|2.20
Off 2:54. Time 1:11.74. Fast. Scratched_Field Letters, She'smyrisenstar. Also Ran_Morissette, Uncut, Fleeterthan. $1 Pick 3 (3/4-1/8-1/2/3) 3 Correct Paid $11.90. Daily Double (8-1) paid $14.20. Exacta (1-7) paid $8.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-6-5) paid $2.28. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-6) paid $4.70.
8th_$42,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 7f, clear.
|5 (5) Divine Huntress (M.Sanchez)
|7.20
|4.00
|2.40
|3 (3) Misty Mauve (C.Cedeno)
|6.40
|3.60
|9 (9) Twodogsfourcats (F.Pennington)
|2.40
Off 3:23. Time 1:24.41. Fast. Also Ran_Mia Tosca, Skerrett, Eighty Eight Keys, Will Lemon Dance, Nana's Boopa, Paper Mansion, Wheredidyougo. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-8-1-5) 4 Correct Paid $31.65. $1 Pick 3 (8-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $31.00. Daily Double (1-5) paid $10.60. Exacta (5-3) paid $50.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-9-6) paid $59.23. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-9) paid $37.40.
9th_$42,000, alc opt cl, 2YO F, 6f, clear.
|5 (5) Alrashaka (R.Silvera)
|5.20
|3.60
|2.80
|4 (4) Crazy Serena (J.Laprida)
|25.00
|13.60
|8 (7) Be Water (J.Gonzalez)
|5.60
Off 3:52. Time 1:11.52. Fast. Scratched_Princess Kaira. Also Ran_Alice Harper, My Thoughts, Halligirl, Sommer Velvet, Advocate Harbor, Kissin Cousin. $1 Pick 3 (1-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $13.30. Daily Double (5-5) paid $21.40. Exacta (5-4) paid $125.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-8-1) paid $217.23. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-8) paid $272.70.
10th_$18,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, clear.
|7 (6) Elusive Ryder (C.Gilardo)
|6.60
|4.00
|2.80
|6 (5) Party in the Sand (L.Rivera)
|7.40
|3.80
|9 (7) Dustwhirl Wonder (R.Silvera)
|3.40
Off 4:20. Time 1:47.95. Fast. Scratched_West Horizen, Boomerang Miss. Also Ran_Penance, Carmeltini, Florencia, Superling. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (8-1-5-5-7) 5 Correct Paid $151.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-5-5-7) 4 Correct Paid $26.85. $1 Pick 3 (5-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.50. Daily Double (5-7) paid $19.60. Exacta (7-6) paid $53.80. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-9-5) paid $22.20. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-9) paid $56.45. Attendance unavailable. $2,582,160. Handle $39,465. Total Handle $2,621,625.
