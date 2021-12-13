10th-$18,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:20. Good. 4w 1st, drew off, held

Fractional/Final Time: 24.720, 48.780, 1:12.920, 1:40.510, 00.000, 1:47.950.

Trainer: Daniel Velazquez

Winner: GR/RO M, 7, by Elusive Quality-Gharbiah

Scratched: West Horizen, Boomerang Miss.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Elusive Ryder114664-31-hd1-41-61-½C. Gilardo2.30
Party in the Sand121556-85-½4-2½3-22-3¾L. Rivera8.50
Dustwhirl Wonder124723-½4-4½3-1½4-63-2¼R. Silvera3.60
Penance121411-hd2-2½2-62-14-8F. Pennington1.40
Carmeltini121345-½6-106-95-55-7¾G. Milan8.00
Florencia121132-13-25-16-46-6¾J. Nguyen32.90
Superling1212777777S. Gonzalez30.40
7 (6)Elusive Ryder6.604.002.80
6 (5)Party in the Sand7.403.80
9 (7)Dustwhirl Wonder3.40

$0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (8-1-5-5-7) 5 Correct Paid $151.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-5-5-7) 4 Correct Paid $26.85. $1 Pick 3 (5-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.50. Daily Double (5-7) paid $19.60; Exacta (7-6) paid $53.80; $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-9-5) paid $22.20; $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-9) paid $56.45; Attendance unavailable. $2,582,160. Handle $39,465. Total Handle $2,621,625.

