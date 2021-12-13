10th-$18,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:20. Good. 4w 1st, drew off, held
Fractional/Final Time: 24.720, 48.780, 1:12.920, 1:40.510, 00.000, 1:47.950.
Trainer: Daniel Velazquez
Winner: GR/RO M, 7, by Elusive Quality-Gharbiah
Scratched: West Horizen, Boomerang Miss.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Elusive Ryder
|114
|6
|6
|4-3
|1-hd
|1-4
|1-6
|1-½
|C. Gilardo
|2.30
|Party in the Sand
|121
|5
|5
|6-8
|5-½
|4-2½
|3-2
|2-3¾
|L. Rivera
|8.50
|Dustwhirl Wonder
|124
|7
|2
|3-½
|4-4½
|3-1½
|4-6
|3-2¼
|R. Silvera
|3.60
|Penance
|121
|4
|1
|1-hd
|2-2½
|2-6
|2-1
|4-8
|F. Pennington
|1.40
|Carmeltini
|121
|3
|4
|5-½
|6-10
|6-9
|5-5
|5-7¾
|G. Milan
|8.00
|Florencia
|121
|1
|3
|2-1
|3-2
|5-1
|6-4
|6-6¾
|J. Nguyen
|32.90
|Superling
|121
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|S. Gonzalez
|30.40
|7 (6)
|Elusive Ryder
|6.60
|4.00
|2.80
|6 (5)
|Party in the Sand
|7.40
|3.80
|9 (7)
|Dustwhirl Wonder
|3.40
$0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (8-1-5-5-7) 5 Correct Paid $151.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-5-5-7) 4 Correct Paid $26.85. $1 Pick 3 (5-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.50. Daily Double (5-7) paid $19.60; Exacta (7-6) paid $53.80; $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-9-5) paid $22.20; $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-9) paid $56.45; Attendance unavailable. $2,582,160. Handle $39,465. Total Handle $2,621,625.
