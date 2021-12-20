10th-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:33. Good. 3w run, drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 23.730, 48.940, 1:14.630, 1:41.400, 00.000, 1:55.740.

Trainer: Philip Aristone

Winner: B G, 3, by Bodemeister-Seemingly

Scratched: Wicked Strong Alex.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Dennard121248-16-hd1-hd1-71-6¼M. Sanchez9.604.803.203.80
Slew Tang Clan1211064-hd5-1½6-13-½2-noS. Gonzalez13.408.6016.40
El Samuro1211297-1½8-37-½7-13-½J. Berrios3.202.20
Mamaigotthis1217810-610-410-56-hd4-½G. Milan8.60
Tempting the Tiger12141011-2½11-311-39-15-3¾R. Silvera35.00
Mithra12111119-19-1½9-28-16-¾A. Salgado9.70
Eye of Gunfighter121976-hd7-hd5-hd5-hd7-1J. Rodriguez18.00
Sinashack121331-hd1-½2-hd2-18-2¾D. Haddock4.30
Grandfire121822-32-33-14-hd9-1¼A. Castillo19.80
Jarlian118155-14-hd8-211-310-1¾A. Adorno9.40
Green Growth121613-2½3-2½4-110-hd11-½J. Gonzalez49.30
Tiz Valentino Daze1185121212121212L. Rivera82.70

$0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (9-7-10-2-2) 5 Correct Paid $2,057.55. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-10-2-2) 4 Correct Paid $470.85. $1 Pick 3 (10-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $38.30. Daily Double (2-2) paid $23.60; Exacta (2-11) paid $134.00; $0.1 Superfecta (2-11-13-7) paid $222.41; $0.5 Trifecta (2-11-13) paid $253.65; Attendance unavailable. $2,507,282. Handle $43,576. Total Handle $2,550,858.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you