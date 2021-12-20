10th-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:33. Good. 3w run, drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 23.730, 48.940, 1:14.630, 1:41.400, 00.000, 1:55.740.
Trainer: Philip Aristone
Winner: B G, 3, by Bodemeister-Seemingly
Scratched: Wicked Strong Alex.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Dennard
|121
|2
|4
|8-1
|6-hd
|1-hd
|1-7
|1-6¼
|M. Sanchez
|9.60
|4.80
|3.20
|3.80
|Slew Tang Clan
|121
|10
|6
|4-hd
|5-1½
|6-1
|3-½
|2-no
|S. Gonzalez
|13.40
|8.60
|16.40
|El Samuro
|121
|12
|9
|7-1½
|8-3
|7-½
|7-1
|3-½
|J. Berrios
|3.20
|2.20
|Mamaigotthis
|121
|7
|8
|10-6
|10-4
|10-5
|6-hd
|4-½
|G. Milan
|8.60
|Tempting the Tiger
|121
|4
|10
|11-2½
|11-3
|11-3
|9-1
|5-3¾
|R. Silvera
|35.00
|Mithra
|121
|11
|11
|9-1
|9-1½
|9-2
|8-1
|6-¾
|A. Salgado
|9.70
|Eye of Gunfighter
|121
|9
|7
|6-hd
|7-hd
|5-hd
|5-hd
|7-1
|J. Rodriguez
|18.00
|Sinashack
|121
|3
|3
|1-hd
|1-½
|2-hd
|2-1
|8-2¾
|D. Haddock
|4.30
|Grandfire
|121
|8
|2
|2-3
|2-3
|3-1
|4-hd
|9-1¼
|A. Castillo
|19.80
|Jarlian
|118
|1
|5
|5-1
|4-hd
|8-2
|11-3
|10-1¾
|A. Adorno
|9.40
|Green Growth
|121
|6
|1
|3-2½
|3-2½
|4-1
|10-hd
|11-½
|J. Gonzalez
|49.30
|Tiz Valentino Daze
|118
|5
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|L. Rivera
|82.70
$0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (9-7-10-2-2) 5 Correct Paid $2,057.55. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-10-2-2) 4 Correct Paid $470.85. $1 Pick 3 (10-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $38.30. Daily Double (2-2) paid $23.60; Exacta (2-11) paid $134.00; $0.1 Superfecta (2-11-13-7) paid $222.41; $0.5 Trifecta (2-11-13) paid $253.65; Attendance unavailable. $2,507,282. Handle $43,576. Total Handle $2,550,858.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.