9th-$36,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:01. Good. vied outside, drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 45.540, 1:10.820, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.650.
Trainer: John Servis
Winner: CH G, 3, by Talent Search-Mary Cole
Scratched: Arrecife.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Uncle Ernie
|118
|1
|1
|2-1½
|2-2½
|1-3
|1-7¾
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|1.00
|Meet Me At Mundis
|119
|5
|4
|3-1
|3-2
|3-2
|2-¾
|J. Rodriguez
|8.30
|Tudox Expectations
|121
|3
|2
|5-hd
|4-hd
|4-4
|3-3½
|L. Ocasio
|9.70
|Breezy Gust
|121
|2
|6
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-hd
|4-3
|A. Nunez
|1.80
|Hockey Puck
|121
|4
|5
|6
|5-2½
|5-3
|5-5¼
|T. Conner
|8.30
|Saratoga Jack
|121
|6
|3
|4-½
|6
|6
|6
|J. Acosta
|13.70
|2 (1)
|Uncle Ernie
|4.00
|2.60
|2.60
|6 (5)
|Meet Me At Mundis
|5.60
|4.80
|4 (3)
|Tudox Expectations
|4.60
$1 Pick 3 (7-10-2) 3 Correct Paid $243.10. Daily Double (10-2) paid $16.60; Exacta (2-6) paid $25.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-4-3) paid $10.86; $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $21.70;
