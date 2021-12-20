9th-$36,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:01. Good. vied outside, drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 45.540, 1:10.820, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.650.

Trainer: John Servis

Winner: CH G, 3, by Talent Search-Mary Cole

Scratched: Arrecife.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Uncle Ernie118112-1½2-2½1-31-7¾J. Vargas, Jr.1.00
Meet Me At Mundis119543-13-23-22-¾J. Rodriguez8.30
Tudox Expectations121325-hd4-hd4-43-3½L. Ocasio9.70
Breezy Gust121261-hd1-hd2-hd4-3A. Nunez1.80
Hockey Puck1214565-2½5-35-5¼T. Conner8.30
Saratoga Jack121634-½666J. Acosta13.70
2 (1)Uncle Ernie4.002.602.60
6 (5)Meet Me At Mundis5.604.80
4 (3)Tudox Expectations4.60

$1 Pick 3 (7-10-2) 3 Correct Paid $243.10. Daily Double (10-2) paid $16.60; Exacta (2-6) paid $25.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-4-3) paid $10.86; $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $21.70;

