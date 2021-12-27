9th-$65,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:03. Good. widened, geared down

Fractional/Final Time: 22.370, 45.590, 58.070, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.720.

Trainer: Jamie Ness

Winner: B G, 7, by Union Rags-Hand Crafted

Scratched: Tomater Gator, Monte Ne, Brazen, Bucks Are Moving, Too Much Johnnie, Powerful Ally.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Sevier124711-11-21-41-6F. Pennington5.003.202.801.50
La Waun121265-27-45-22-1½D. Haddock5.003.205.40
Mr. Pete1211034-hd3-½3-½3-1K. Carmouche4.609.10
Town Jak121523-hd2-hd2-hd4-½A. Adorno29.30
Puttheglassdown121357-25-hd4-hd5-nkA. Castillo1.30
Kadens Courage121196-hd6-½6-16-1½L. Rivera65.50
Little Harbour1219710108-½7-1J. Laprida38.80
Genghis121688-hd9-hd9-28-¾J. Vargas, Jr.35.30
Thousand Percent121442-½4-17-39-4¼A. Bowman98.10
Drena's Bullet1218109-½8-11010R. Silvera41.60

$1 Pick 3 (12-9-11) 3 Correct Paid $509.00. Daily Double (9-11) paid $90.40; Exacta (11-2) paid $25.40; $0.1 Superfecta (11-2-16-6) paid $32.05; $0.5 Trifecta (11-2-16) paid $27.05;

