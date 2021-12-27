9th-$65,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:03. Good. widened, geared down
Fractional/Final Time: 22.370, 45.590, 58.070, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.720.
Trainer: Jamie Ness
Winner: B G, 7, by Union Rags-Hand Crafted
Scratched: Tomater Gator, Monte Ne, Brazen, Bucks Are Moving, Too Much Johnnie, Powerful Ally.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sevier
|124
|7
|1
|1-1
|1-2
|1-4
|1-6
|F. Pennington
|1.50
|La Waun
|121
|2
|6
|5-2
|7-4
|5-2
|2-1½
|D. Haddock
|5.40
|Mr. Pete
|121
|10
|3
|4-hd
|3-½
|3-½
|3-1
|K. Carmouche
|9.10
|Town Jak
|121
|5
|2
|3-hd
|2-hd
|2-hd
|4-½
|A. Adorno
|29.30
|Puttheglassdown
|121
|3
|5
|7-2
|5-hd
|4-hd
|5-nk
|A. Castillo
|1.30
|Kadens Courage
|121
|1
|9
|6-hd
|6-½
|6-1
|6-1½
|L. Rivera
|65.50
|Little Harbour
|121
|9
|7
|10
|10
|8-½
|7-1
|J. Laprida
|38.80
|Genghis
|121
|6
|8
|8-hd
|9-hd
|9-2
|8-¾
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|35.30
|Thousand Percent
|121
|4
|4
|2-½
|4-1
|7-3
|9-4¼
|A. Bowman
|98.10
|Drena's Bullet
|121
|8
|10
|9-½
|8-1
|10
|10
|R. Silvera
|41.60
|11 (7)
|Sevier
|5.00
|3.20
|2.80
|2 (2)
|La Waun
|5.00
|3.20
|16 (10)
|Mr. Pete
|4.60
$1 Pick 3 (12-9-11) 3 Correct Paid $509.00. Daily Double (9-11) paid $90.40; Exacta (11-2) paid $25.40; $0.1 Superfecta (11-2-16-6) paid $32.05; $0.5 Trifecta (11-2-16) paid $27.05;
