1st-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:13. Good. led all way driving
Fractional/Final Time: 23.070, 46.900, 1:13.750, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.790.
Trainer: Cathal Lynch
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Vancouver (AUS)-Mercer Mill Mae
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Vanquisher
|119
|2
|5
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-2½
|F. Pennington
|3.20
|Risque's Jewel
|121
|6
|4
|9
|7-½
|6-1½
|2-no
|L. Ocasio
|12.80
|Going Going Gone
|118
|4
|1
|4-½
|4-hd
|4-hd
|3-no
|J. Correa
|6.70
|Hollywood Gina
|119
|9
|2
|2-hd
|2-½
|2-hd
|4-1¼
|S. Gonzalez
|4.90
|Get Her Readyeddie
|119
|8
|9
|8-3
|5-3
|5-1½
|5-nk
|L. Rivera
|43.80
|Time's On My Side
|118
|5
|7
|3-hd
|3-½
|3-1½
|6-1
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|1.30
|Pretty Spectacular
|121
|7
|3
|6-½
|6-½
|7-3
|7-3
|A. Salgado
|41.20
|Sharon's Law
|121
|1
|8
|7-hd
|8-1
|8-2
|8-4¼
|D. Haddock
|18.90
|Wow Factor
|118
|3
|6
|5-1½
|9
|9
|9
|T. Conner
|11.70
|2 (2)
|Vanquisher
|8.40
|4.80
|3.20
|6 (6)
|Risque's Jewel
|10.00
|4.60
|4 (4)
|Going Going Gone
|4.00
Exacta (2-6) paid $102.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-4-9) paid $84.50; $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $107.10;
