1st-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:13. Good. led all way driving

Fractional/Final Time: 23.070, 46.900, 1:13.750, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.790.

Trainer: Cathal Lynch

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Vancouver (AUS)-Mercer Mill Mae

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Vanquisher119251-1½1-11-1½1-2½F. Pennington3.20
Risque's Jewel1216497-½6-1½2-noL. Ocasio12.80
Going Going Gone118414-½4-hd4-hd3-noJ. Correa6.70
Hollywood Gina119922-hd2-½2-hd4-1¼S. Gonzalez4.90
Get Her Readyeddie119898-35-35-1½5-nkL. Rivera43.80
Time's On My Side118573-hd3-½3-1½6-1J. Vargas, Jr.1.30
Pretty Spectacular121736-½6-½7-37-3A. Salgado41.20
Sharon's Law121187-hd8-18-28-4¼D. Haddock18.90
Wow Factor118365-1½999T. Conner11.70
2 (2)Vanquisher8.404.803.20
6 (6)Risque's Jewel10.004.60
4 (4)Going Going Gone4.00

Exacta (2-6) paid $102.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-4-9) paid $84.50; $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $107.10;

