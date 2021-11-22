4th-$19,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:34. 4. vied 3w, ridden out

Fractional/Final Time: 22.970, 46.950, 59.680, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.450.

Trainer: Guadalupe Preciado

Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by The Factor-Valentine

Scratched: Crimson Lille, Sand in My Shoes, Shez a Doubletake, Little Miss Fox.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Wow Factor121811-½1-41-31-4½M. Sanchez3.202.102.100.60
La Panzanella121232-hd2-12-4½2-1¾D. Haddock2.402.201.70
Page Eleven124555-34-13-2½3-¾L. Rivera5.4050.50
Eliana's Mission124777-2½6-25-44-6S. Gonzalez33.90
Wanna Be Regal11448886-hd5-7½E. Ignacio48.10
Margie Darest121644-35-57-½6-¾A. Adorno13.70
Relentless Candy121123-2½3-44-hd7-nkA. Bowman21.60
Everybody's Pal121366-2½7-288G. Milan27.00

$0.5 Pick 4 (8-8-4-11) 4 Correct Paid $55.00. $1 Pick 3 (8-4-11) 3 Correct Paid $46.40. Daily Double (4-11) paid $21.80; Exacta (11-2) paid $5.40; $0.1 Superfecta (11-2-5-9) paid $6.14; $0.5 Trifecta (11-2-5) paid $8.20;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you