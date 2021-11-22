4th-$19,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:34. 4. vied 3w, ridden out
Fractional/Final Time: 22.970, 46.950, 59.680, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.450.
Trainer: Guadalupe Preciado
Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by The Factor-Valentine
Scratched: Crimson Lille, Sand in My Shoes, Shez a Doubletake, Little Miss Fox.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Wow Factor
|121
|8
|1
|1-½
|1-4
|1-3
|1-4½
|M. Sanchez
|3.20
|2.10
|2.10
|0.60
|La Panzanella
|121
|2
|3
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-4½
|2-1¾
|D. Haddock
|2.40
|2.20
|1.70
|Page Eleven
|124
|5
|5
|5-3
|4-1
|3-2½
|3-¾
|L. Rivera
|5.40
|50.50
|Eliana's Mission
|124
|7
|7
|7-2½
|6-2
|5-4
|4-6
|S. Gonzalez
|33.90
|Wanna Be Regal
|114
|4
|8
|8
|8
|6-hd
|5-7½
|E. Ignacio
|48.10
|Margie Darest
|121
|6
|4
|4-3
|5-5
|7-½
|6-¾
|A. Adorno
|13.70
|Relentless Candy
|121
|1
|2
|3-2½
|3-4
|4-hd
|7-nk
|A. Bowman
|21.60
|Everybody's Pal
|121
|3
|6
|6-2½
|7-2
|8
|8
|G. Milan
|27.00
$0.5 Pick 4 (8-8-4-11) 4 Correct Paid $55.00. $1 Pick 3 (8-4-11) 3 Correct Paid $46.40. Daily Double (4-11) paid $21.80; Exacta (11-2) paid $5.40; $0.1 Superfecta (11-2-5-9) paid $6.14; $0.5 Trifecta (11-2-5) paid $8.20;
