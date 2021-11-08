3rd-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:23. Good. repelled foe,edged off
Fractional/Final Time: 22.630, 46.030, 58.210, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.040.
Trainer: Patricia Farro
Winner: B F, 3, by Brody's Cause-Moonshot
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Karen's Way
|118
|1
|3
|1-1
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-¾
|A. Castillo
|3.40
|Exact
|118
|7
|1
|3-2
|3-2
|3-2½
|2-½
|P. Lopez
|1.50
|Trapped N My Mind
|114
|2
|7
|7
|6-2
|5-3
|3-4¼
|C. Gilardo
|3.50
|Peak of Chic
|118
|5
|5
|2-½
|2-1
|2-hd
|4-½
|D. Haddock
|3.40
|Ms Canela
|118
|6
|2
|4-2
|4-5
|4-1
|5-1¾
|L. Rivera
|45.80
|Anginetti
|119
|4
|4
|5-2½
|5-1
|6-4
|6-7
|A. Nunez
|9.80
|Abhaile
|111
|3
|6
|6-3
|7
|7
|7
|A. Hernandez
|30.60
|1 (1)
|Karen's Way
|8.80
|3.40
|2.40
|7 (7)
|Exact
|2.80
|2.20
|2 (2)
|Trapped N My Mind
|2.80
$1 Pick 3 (6-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $40.00. Daily Double (5-1) paid $43.00; Exacta (1-7) paid $26.80; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-2-5) paid $8.53; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-2) paid $17.95;
