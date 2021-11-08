3rd-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:23. Good. repelled foe,edged off

Fractional/Final Time: 22.630, 46.030, 58.210, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.040.

Trainer: Patricia Farro

Winner: B F, 3, by Brody's Cause-Moonshot

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Karen's Way118131-11-hd1-1½1-¾A. Castillo8.803.402.403.40
Exact118713-23-23-2½2-½P. Lopez2.802.201.50
Trapped N My Mind1142776-25-33-4¼C. Gilardo2.803.50
Peak of Chic118552-½2-12-hd4-½D. Haddock3.40
Ms Canela118624-24-54-15-1¾L. Rivera45.80
Anginetti119445-2½5-16-46-7A. Nunez9.80
Abhaile111366-3777A. Hernandez30.60

$1 Pick 3 (6-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $40.00. Daily Double (5-1) paid $43.00; Exacta (1-7) paid $26.80; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-2-5) paid $8.53; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-2) paid $17.95;

