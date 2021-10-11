5th-$28,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 2:55. Good. long duel, held gamely
Fractional/Final Time: 23.820, 48.100, 1:13.640, 1:39.770, 00.000, 1:43.910.
Trainer: Jamie Ness
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Hard Spun-Passion
Scratched: I Say I Play, Missionatthespa, Trilogy.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Other Things Equal
|124
|1
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-½
|1-¾
|F. Pennington
|0.80
|Moon Gate Warrior
|121
|3
|3
|4-½
|3-hd
|3-1
|2-1
|2-3½
|S. Gonzalez
|2.40
|D T Goodie
|121
|7
|4
|3-1
|4-1½
|2-hd
|3-3
|3-nk
|R. Rosado
|8.40
|Luxury Suite
|121
|2
|7
|7
|6-1½
|5-5
|4-hd
|4-¾
|L. Rivera
|31.30
|Hooray for Harvey
|121
|6
|2
|2-2
|2-1
|4-1½
|5-8
|5-14¾
|G. Milan
|11.80
|El Borracho
|121
|5
|6
|6-2
|7
|7
|6-7
|6-20¼
|A. Salgado
|28.50
|Nileator
|121
|4
|5
|5-6
|5-4
|6-2
|7
|7
|D. Haddock
|7.00
|1 (1)
|Other Things Equal
|3.60
|2.40
|2.10
|3 (3)
|Moon Gate Warrior
|2.80
|2.40
|10 (7)
|D T Goodie
|3.00
$1 Pick 3 (3-9-1/5/7) 3 Correct Paid $81.80. Daily Double (9-1) paid $18.60; Exacta (1-3) paid $8.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-10-2) paid $6.44; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-10) paid $7.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.