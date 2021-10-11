5th-$28,000, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 2:55. Good. long duel, held gamely

Fractional/Final Time: 23.820, 48.100, 1:13.640, 1:39.770, 00.000, 1:43.910.

Trainer: Jamie Ness

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Hard Spun-Passion

Scratched: I Say I Play, Missionatthespa, Trilogy.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Other Things Equal124111-hd1-hd1-1½1-½1-¾F. Pennington0.80
Moon Gate Warrior121334-½3-hd3-12-12-3½S. Gonzalez2.40
D T Goodie121743-14-1½2-hd3-33-nkR. Rosado8.40
Luxury Suite1212776-1½5-54-hd4-¾L. Rivera31.30
Hooray for Harvey121622-22-14-1½5-85-14¾G. Milan11.80
El Borracho121566-2776-76-20¼A. Salgado28.50
Nileator121455-65-46-277D. Haddock7.00
1 (1)Other Things Equal3.602.402.10
3 (3)Moon Gate Warrior2.802.40
10 (7)D T Goodie3.00

$1 Pick 3 (3-9-1/5/7) 3 Correct Paid $81.80. Daily Double (9-1) paid $18.60; Exacta (1-3) paid $8.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-10-2) paid $6.44; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-10) paid $7.00;

