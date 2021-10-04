9th-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 4:46. Good. swung wide, bid clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.930, 47.440, 1:15.300, 1:43.120, 00.000, 1:47.550.

Trainer: Uriah St. Lewis

Winner: CH G, 4, by Commissioner-Crab Key

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Commissioner Dave121777-hd7-56-71-hd1-2¼D. Haddock45.00
Wick1214686-25-43-hd2-1F. Pennington0.60
Patriot's War121885-½5-½2-½2-½3-½S. Gonzalez2.90
Bedazzling120324-44-41-hd4-74-15¾C. Hernandez13.50
Spirit Wolf119612-hd2-hd3-hd5-25-2½R. Silvera7.10
Bavaria118243-43-54-46-26-3A. Castillo18.20
Blazing Island121556-18887-4J. Laprida43.20
Sinashack119131-½1-1½7-67-1½8R. Rosado13.40
7 (7)Commissioner Dave92.0019.207.40
4 (4)Wick2.802.40
8 (8)Patriot's War2.60

$0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (5-4-4-6/8-7) 5 Correct Paid $8,333.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-4-6/8-7) 4 Correct Paid $833.85. $1 Pick 3 (4-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $381.70. $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-8) paid $312.70; $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-8-3) paid $338.59; Daily Double (8-7) paid $126.00; Exacta (7-4) paid $230.60; Attendance unavailable. $2,096,809. Handle $39,980. Total Handle $2,136,789.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you