9th-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 4:46. Good. swung wide, bid clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.930, 47.440, 1:15.300, 1:43.120, 00.000, 1:47.550.
Trainer: Uriah St. Lewis
Winner: CH G, 4, by Commissioner-Crab Key
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Commissioner Dave
|121
|7
|7
|7-hd
|7-5
|6-7
|1-hd
|1-2¼
|D. Haddock
|45.00
|Wick
|121
|4
|6
|8
|6-2
|5-4
|3-hd
|2-1
|F. Pennington
|0.60
|Patriot's War
|121
|8
|8
|5-½
|5-½
|2-½
|2-½
|3-½
|S. Gonzalez
|2.90
|Bedazzling
|120
|3
|2
|4-4
|4-4
|1-hd
|4-7
|4-15¾
|C. Hernandez
|13.50
|Spirit Wolf
|119
|6
|1
|2-hd
|2-hd
|3-hd
|5-2
|5-2½
|R. Silvera
|7.10
|Bavaria
|118
|2
|4
|3-4
|3-5
|4-4
|6-2
|6-3
|A. Castillo
|18.20
|Blazing Island
|121
|5
|5
|6-1
|8
|8
|8
|7-4
|J. Laprida
|43.20
|Sinashack
|119
|1
|3
|1-½
|1-1½
|7-6
|7-1½
|8
|R. Rosado
|13.40
|7 (7)
|Commissioner Dave
|92.00
|19.20
|7.40
|4 (4)
|Wick
|2.80
|2.40
|8 (8)
|Patriot's War
|2.60
$0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (5-4-4-6/8-7) 5 Correct Paid $8,333.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-4-6/8-7) 4 Correct Paid $833.85. $1 Pick 3 (4-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $381.70. $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-8) paid $312.70; $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-8-3) paid $338.59; Daily Double (8-7) paid $126.00; Exacta (7-4) paid $230.60; Attendance unavailable. $2,096,809. Handle $39,980. Total Handle $2,136,789.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.