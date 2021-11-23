2nd-$18,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear
Off 12:39. Good. vied, clear, dug in
Fractional/Final Time: 25.020, 50.300, 1:16.420, 1:42.740, 00.000, 1:46.760.
Trainer: Ruperto Perez
Winner: B M, 5, by Friesan Fire-Diva's Gold
Scratched: Carmeltini.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Reigning Fire
|124
|7
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-2½
|1-½
|A. Salgado
|1.10
|Party in the Sand
|121
|1
|2
|6-2½
|6-1
|5-1
|3-½
|2-1½
|L. Rivera
|6.50
|Galileo's Affair
|121
|2
|5
|4-½
|3-hd
|3-1
|2-½
|3-1¾
|D. Haddock
|4.20
|Joycee's Spirit
|121
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|5-2
|4-2
|J. Felix, Jr.
|5.80
|Florencia
|111
|6
|7
|2-1
|2-1
|2-½
|4-2
|5-14¼
|E. Ignacio
|36.60
|Superling
|121
|4
|4
|3-½
|5-4
|4-2½
|6-2
|6-3¼
|P. Lopez
|5.10
|Sidereal
|121
|3
|3
|5-4½
|4-hd
|6-½
|7
|7
|J. Laprida
|11.90
|8 (7)
|Reigning Fire
|4.20
|2.80
|2.60
|2 (1)
|Party in the Sand
|5.00
|2.60
|3 (2)
|Galileo's Affair
|3.00
Daily Double (7-8) paid $36.20; Exacta (8-2) paid $22.00; $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-3-6) paid $7.45; $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-3) paid $15.05;
