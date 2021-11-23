2nd-$18,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear

Off 12:39. Good. vied, clear, dug in

Fractional/Final Time: 25.020, 50.300, 1:16.420, 1:42.740, 00.000, 1:46.760.

Trainer: Ruperto Perez

Winner: B M, 5, by Friesan Fire-Diva's Gold

Scratched: Carmeltini.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Reigning Fire124711-½1-hd1-11-2½1-½A. Salgado4.202.802.601.10
Party in the Sand121126-2½6-15-13-½2-1½L. Rivera5.002.606.50
Galileo's Affair121254-½3-hd3-12-½3-1¾D. Haddock3.004.20
Joycee's Spirit121567775-24-2J. Felix, Jr.5.80
Florencia111672-12-12-½4-25-14¼E. Ignacio36.60
Superling121443-½5-44-2½6-26-3¼P. Lopez5.10
Sidereal121335-4½4-hd6-½77J. Laprida11.90

Daily Double (7-8) paid $36.20; Exacta (8-2) paid $22.00; $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-3-6) paid $7.45; $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-3) paid $15.05;

